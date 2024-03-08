NewsCricket
SHUBMAN GILL

Are Shubman Gill And Sara Tendulkar Confirming Their Relationship? Netizens Find Clues In Latest Pet Pictures

Shubman Gill and Sara Tendulkar have reportedly shared a friendship for over four years, evident through their interactions on social media platforms like Instagram.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Mar 08, 2024, 05:45 PM IST|Source: Bureau
The rumour mill is once again buzzing with speculation about a possible romantic link between Indian cricketer Shubman Gill and the daughter of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, Sara Tendulkar. This time, the flames were fanned by a seemingly innocent Instagram post by Sara, featuring her posing with a furry companion that bore a striking resemblance to a dog often seen in the company of Shubman Gill.

Rumours Resurface As Sara's Dog Pic Raises Eyebrows

Shubman Gill and Sara Tendulkar have reportedly shared a friendship for over four years, evident through their interactions on social media platforms like Instagram. The initial spark of speculation ignited in 2020 after a playful comment from Hardik Pandya, and since then, their every shared picture has been scrutinized by eagle-eyed fans. Sara's frequent appearances at Team India matches featuring Gill have only added fuel to the ongoing speculations.

The Doggy Connection: Netizens Find Clues In Similar Canine Companions

In the latest episode of this ongoing saga, Sara Tendulkar's Instagram post in a ravishing red dress alongside her adorable pet dog sent netizens into a frenzy. Within moments, comparisons were drawn with an old picture of Shubman Gill with a similarly looking canine friend, leading some to speculate if it's the same dog, further intensifying the dating and relationship rumours.

Gill's Cricket Success Amid Relationship Speculation

While the media spotlight remains fixated on the alleged romance, Shubman Gill continues to shine on the cricket field. Amidst the relationship buzz, Gill has solidified his position as the Test team's No. 3 batsman. Despite facing doubts about his form, Gill's stellar performances against England have silenced critics. His remarkable comeback, including a century in Vizag, 91 in Rajkot, and an unbeaten 52 in Ranchi, played a pivotal role in India securing a 3-1 lead after being initially down.

Gill's Masterclass: Toning Down Aggression in Tricky Run Chase

In the recent Ranchi match, Shubman Gill exhibited maturity by toning down his aggressive approach during a challenging run chase. Opting to play cautiously, Gill refrained from taking unnecessary risks until he felt assured about the match's outcome. His calculated innings demonstrated not just skill but also a strategic mindset crucial for success in high-pressure situations.

