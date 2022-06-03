Legendary Sachin Tendulkar’s son and Mumbai all-rounder Arjun Tendulkar has been part of the Mumbai Indians squad for the past two seasons now. Arjun Tendulkar was bought by the five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians for Rs 30 lakh at the IPL 2022 mega auction earlier this year.

However, although MI finished dead last on the IPL 2022 Points Table, Arjun Tendulkar failed to make his debut in the T20 league. MI tried out 21 out of the 24 players they had in their squad in 2022. Following a disappointing season, bowling coach Shane Bond was asked about what Arjun needs to do to find a place in the playing XI.

The former NZ speedster said that Arjun needs to put in a lot of training and hardwork to improve his batting and fielding. “He has got some work to do. He has to work on his batting and fielding before finding a place in the team,” Shane Bond told Sportskeeda website.

Earlier, Sachin Tendulkar himself revealed the advice he gave to Arjun, saying he should focus on his game instead of thinking about getting a chance in the eleven. “This is a different question. What I am thinking or what I feel is not important. The season is already over,” Tendulkar said at a show ‘SachInsight’ when asked whether he would have liked to watch Arjun play this year.

According to Sachin, he doesn’t get involved in the selection process and leaves the matter to the team management. “And if we speak about selection, I have never involved myself in selection. I leave all these things to the (team) management because that is how I have always functioned,” Tendulkar elaborated.