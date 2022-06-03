हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2022

Arjun Tendulkar not ready for IPL yet, needs to work THESE things says Mumbai Indians coach Shane Bond

Although MI finished dead last on the IPL 2022 Points Table, Arjun Tendulkar failed to make his debut in the T20 league. MI tried out 21 out of the 24 players they had in their squad in 2022. 

Arjun Tendulkar not ready for IPL yet, needs to work THESE things says Mumbai Indians coach Shane Bond
Source: Twitter

Legendary Sachin Tendulkar’s son and Mumbai all-rounder Arjun Tendulkar has been part of the Mumbai Indians squad for the past two seasons now. Arjun Tendulkar was bought by the five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians for Rs 30 lakh at the IPL 2022 mega auction earlier this year.

However, although MI finished dead last on the IPL 2022 Points Table, Arjun Tendulkar failed to make his debut in the T20 league. MI tried out 21 out of the 24 players they had in their squad in 2022. Following a disappointing season, bowling coach Shane Bond was asked about what Arjun needs to do to find a place in the playing XI.

The former NZ speedster said that Arjun needs to put in a lot of training and hardwork to improve his batting and fielding. “He has got some work to do. He has to work on his batting and fielding before finding a place in the team,” Shane Bond told Sportskeeda website.

Earlier, Sachin Tendulkar himself revealed the advice he gave to Arjun, saying he should focus on his game instead of thinking about getting a chance in the eleven. “This is a different question. What I am thinking or what I feel is not important. The season is already over,” Tendulkar said at a show ‘SachInsight’ when asked whether he would have liked to watch Arjun play this year.

According to Sachin, he doesn’t get involved in the selection process and leaves the matter to the team management. “And if we speak about selection, I have never involved myself in selection. I leave all these things to the (team) management because that is how I have always functioned,” Tendulkar elaborated.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2022Arjun TendulkarShane BondSachin tendulkarMumbai IndiansMI
Next
Story

Babar Azam responds to Dinesh Karthik’s call, wants to achieve THIS big feat

Must Watch

PT4M35S

Two suspects from Haryana have been arrested in the Moosewala murder case