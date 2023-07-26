Arjun Tendulkar Shows His Six-Pack Abs In Insta Post, Gives Big Competition To Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill

The one trend that Virat Kohli has definitely set in the Indian cricket team is maintaining super lean bodies. After 2014, Kohli underwent a transformation and stopped eating junk food and adopted a certain kind of diet and lifestyle to ensure his fitness levels increased. His fit body helped him score plenty of runs and give his best on the field as well. Kohli eventually went on to rule the world. Watching him, many Indian cricketers have taken up the same path. Today, a six-pack ab is not a rarety among Indian cricketers. Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul all have well-toned bodies.

Joining the list of the above-mentioned Indian cricket team stars is emerging all-rounder Arjun Tendulkar. For years now, the young Tendulkar has been working hard in and outside the gym to become a elite-level cricketer. He sweats it out on the 22 yards and does the same labour in the gym too. He shared a shirtless pic of his on Insta Story. And it is so good, it reminds you of Virat who too has the same kind of body.

Check out the shirtless pic of Arjun Tendulkar here:

Tendulkar Jr has been a part of Mumbai Indians (MI) for three years now. He made his debut for MI only this year and impressed in some of the matches. In one of the matches in IPL 2023, Arjun was chosen as the Dressing Room Player of the Match in Mumbai Indians and was presented the award by none other than Sachin Tendulkar.

In domestic cricket, Arjun plays for Goa. He had made his debut for Goa only last season, scoring century in his debut match. Not to forget, Sachin Tendulkar had also scored a ton on his Ranji Trophy debut. Arjun had to shift to Goa because he was not getting chance in the Mumbai team setup because there was high competition for places.