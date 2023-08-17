Arjun Tendulkar Motivates Prithvi Shaw By Saying THIS, Shares Old Photo After Batter Suffers Knee Injury In England

Prithvi Shaw, India's discarded opening batter, was going all guns blazing, striking two centuries for Northamptonshire in the One-Day cup tournament, before he injured his knee while fielding. Reports suggest that Shaw has been ruled out of the tournament and might miss cricket action for a few weeks. BCCI's medical team is assisting him and he is likely to meet a specialist in London, in a couple of days.

Shaw was in tremendous form at the One-Day cut, hitting a double hundred in one of the four matches he played for Northamptonshire. He struck 244 off just 143 balls aginst Somerset before making an unbeaten 125. He also played knocks of 26 not out and 34 in other two innings, accumulating a total of 429 runs in 4 matches.

After Shaw suffered the injury amid the good form, he has received support from all corners. His good friend Arjun Tendulkar too made an Instagram post for him. Shaw and Tendulkar are best friends as they had started playing together. Tendulkar shared a collage of pics from their younger days and wrote: "Stay strong buddy, wish you a speedy recovery."

Take a look at Arjun Tendulkar's social media post for Prithvi Shaw here:

Northamptonshire head coach John Sadler was mighty impressed with Shaw and said that in his short stay with the club, he has made a huge impact with his game. Sadler also said that Shaw is an 'extremely humble young man' and has been respectful to his teammates.

The injury puts a big obstacle in Shaw's road to Indian team comeback. It has been more than 2 years since Shaw played an international for India. He last played a match for India in July 2021, a T20I vs Sri Lanka. He was picked for the T20Is vs New Zealand but did not get any game.

In another interview, Shaw spoke of how lonely he felt back in the time when his life was revolving around various controversies and that he found no friend at that time. Shaw will be aiming to make a comeback at the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, India's domestic T20 tournament.