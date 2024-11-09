Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2818050https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/arshdeep-singh-is-on-cusp-of-attaining-this-huge-feat-can-break-bhuvneshwar-kumars-record-in-t20is-2818050.html
NewsCricket
ARSHDEEP SINGH

Arshdeep Singh Is On Cusp Of Attaining This Huge Feat, Can Break Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Record In T20Is

The highest wickets taken by any bowler in T20Is during a calendar year record belongs to Uganda's Alpesh Ramjani, who took 55 wickets in 30 matches at an average of 11.29 and best figures of 4/9 last year.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 09, 2024, 11:33 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Arshdeep Singh Is On Cusp Of Attaining This Huge Feat, Can Break Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Record In T20Is

Star India pacer Arshdeep Singh is just five wickets away from breaking pace veteran Bhuvneshwar Kumar's record of most wickets by an Indian bowler in T20Is during a single calendar year. Arshdeep will have a chance to go further into record books as India takes on South Africa in the second T20I of the four-match series at Gqeberha on Sunday. India won the first T20I held on Friday by 61 runs and the young pace starred in the victory with a spell of 1/25 in three overs, getting the wicket of skipper Aiden Markram.

So far in 21 T20Is this year, Arshdeep has taken 33 wickets at an average of 18.12, with the best bowling figures of 4/37. On the other hand, Bhuvneshwar had taken 37 wickets in 32 matches at an average of 19.56, with the best figures of 5/4 in 2022. The highest wickets taken by any bowler in T20Is during a calendar year record belongs to Uganda's Alpesh Ramjani, who took 55 wickets in 30 matches at an average of 11.29 and best figures of 4/9 last year.

Squads:
South Africa Squad: Aiden Markram(c), Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Patrick Kruger, Marco Jansen, Andile Simelane, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Nqabayomzi Peter, Mihlali Mpongwana, Donovan Ferreira, Ottneil Baartman, Reeza Hendricks.

India Squad: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Avesh Khan, Jitesh Sharma, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Ramandeep Singh, Yash Dayal. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Chaos Over Article 370 in J&K Assembly’s Third Day
DNA Video
DNA: Why Does AMU Seek Minority Status?
DNA Video
DNA: All India Ulama Board’s Conditional Support to Mahavikas Aghadi
DNA Video
DNA: Scuffle Over Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir Assembly: Why Was Abdullah Smiling?
DNA Video
DNA: Secret Strategy Revealed Ahead of Maharashtra Elections?
DNA Video
DNA: What is Bhagwa-e-Hind?
DNA Video
DNA: Trump-Modi Friendship: Pakistan’s Worries Grow
DNA Video
DNA: Trump’s Victory: What Changes Are Coming?
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi’s Bulldozer Politics in Maharashtra
DNA Video
DNA: Article 370 - CM Abdullah’s Gamble Falls Short?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK