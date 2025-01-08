Arshdeep Singh Or Arshdeep Swing: India Pacer Bowls 'Banana Swing' In County Championship, Video Goes Viral - Watch

In a moment that has set social media abuzz, Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh’s jaw-dropping delivery in the County Championship has sparked intense debate among cricket fans. The left-arm pacer’s inswinger, which shattered the stumps of a helpless batter, is being hailed as one of the finest deliveries seen in recent times. The clip of this sensational ball has gone viral, and fans are left wondering why Arshdeep was not part of India’s squad for the 2024 Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) in Australia.

Beautiful swing from Arshdeep Singh pic.twitter.com/hhFX2WzHlz January 7, 2025

The 'Jaffa' That Left Fans in Awe

In the video that has taken the internet by storm, Arshdeep Singh bowls a delivery that begins on a good length, swings back in sharply, and knocks the stumps over, leaving the batter bewildered. The commentator's voice echoes the awe of the moment: “Oh, knocks him over. That’s a beauty from Arshdeep Singh. Top of off, bails flying, and that swung back in as well, wow!” This ‘banana swing’ from the left-armer, so devastatingly accurate, is what had Indian cricket fans questioning his exclusion from the BGT squad.

Fans Demand Answers: ‘Why Was Arshdeep Not in BGT?’

In the wake of this viral clip, the cricketing community has been quick to express their surprise and disappointment over Arshdeep’s absence from the Indian Test squad. On platforms like X (formerly Twitter), fans have been vocal, asking, “Why was Arshdeep not in BGT?” and lamenting his absence despite his excellent form in T20 cricket. Arshdeep's ability to swing the ball both ways, combined with his left-arm angle, makes him a valuable asset for the Indian team, especially in red-ball cricket.

One fan expressed, “I don’t understand why BCCI is ignoring him in Tests and ODIs. Man delivered in back-to-back T20 WCs and also was the highest wicket-taker of the 2024 T20 WC.” Another fan, reflecting on the power of Arshdeep’s bowling, added, “Why this guy is not playing Test matches is beyond my imagination. Left-handed, fast, natural swing. Will be a great option with the red ball.”

The BGT 2024/25: A Missed Opportunity for Arshdeep

India’s performance in the 2024/25 BGT against Australia was far from ideal. Despite Jasprit Bumrah’s heroics, claiming 32 wickets and being the highest wicket-taker of the series, India lacked the consistency required from their pace attack to take on Australia’s formidable batting line-up. With no left-arm pacer in the squad, many felt Arshdeep’s presence could have added a new dimension to the attack, especially in Australia’s challenging conditions.

The BGT, which India lost 3-1, saw a lackluster performance from the other seamers, and Arshdeep’s absence left a noticeable gap. India’s batting woes didn’t help either, and despite Bumrah’s efforts, the absence of a reliable support cast in the seam department proved costly. Fans have been quick to point out that Arshdeep’s ability to move the ball both ways would have been an asset against the Australian batting line-up, which thrives on pace and bounce.

The Dilemma: County Performances vs. Domestic Setbacks

Despite his recent exploits in the County Championship, where he bowled some stunning deliveries, Arshdeep’s domestic performances have been inconsistent. His showings in the Duleep Trophy and the Ranji Trophy season failed to impress the selectors, leading to his exclusion from the BGT squad. In contrast, pacers like Yash Dayal, who was selected for Australia but never played a match, were given the opportunity. While Arshdeep’s recent success in the County Championship has certainly made fans believe he should have been considered, the selection process has always been a balancing act between consistent domestic performances and the needs of the national team.