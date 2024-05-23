Royal Challengers Bengaluru's last match vs Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2024 Eliminator turned out to be their last match of the season. RR turned out to be too good for them on Wednesday night. This game was possibly also the last match for RCB wicketkeeper and batter Dinesh Karthik, who is retiring from the league. As soon as Rovman Powell hit the winning runs, the RCB players went to Karthik, some shook hands while other hugged. Virat Kohli was the first ones to come up to DK and hug him. These gestures only said one thing: That Karthik has played his last game in IPL.

While Karthik may have played his last and has announced it via his body language, fans compared his act with that Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni. After CSK crashed out of IPL 2024, Dhoni did not wait too long to shake hands with the RCB players and went back to the dressing room without giving commenting anything on his retirement.

Some fans on X felt that Karthik did 'no drama' like Dhoni and liked Karthik's way to announce the retirement. There were many who trolled Dhoni for playing with the fans' emotions and keeping his retirement decision a huge secret.

Taking to X, one fan wrote, "No old age drama, never did retirement drama for attention, never hiding behind others in tough situations."

"Streets will never forget you Thala Dinesh Karthik thank you for everything and happy retirement from IPL", the fan added.

Not to forget, even Dhoni had a farewell sort of event at Chepauk when CSK played their last match at the venue, some days back. Dhoni took a lap of honour and met his fans, distributed CSK goods to them as well. Chennai fans had been earlier asked to remain seated even after the game as the franchise had planned this event in advance. However, Dhoni has still not officially said anything on retirement.