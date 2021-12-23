हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Cricket

Ashes 2021-22: England batters have to be braver for Boxing Day Test, says Shane Watson

Former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson is disappointed by England's performance in the Ashes so far.

Ashes 2021-22: England batters have to be braver for Boxing Day Test, says Shane Watson
Ben Stokes and Joe Root. (Source: Twitter)

England's batters have to be braver in the third Ashes test in Melbourne if they are to haul themselves back into the series, former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson said. The tourists suffered a nine-wicket thrashing in the Brisbane opener before losing the second test in Adelaide by 275 runs to trail the five-match series 2-0.

"If England are to turn things around in this Ashes series, their batsmen are going to have to be braver," Watson wrote in his column for The Times. "So far, and especially in the second test in Adelaide, the intent has just not been there. What has really blown me away is to see the defensive way in which Ben Stokes has batted. I'm gobsmacked," Watson said of the all-rounder, whose heroics with the bat secured England's most successful Ashes run chase at Leeds two years ago.

Hampered by a knee issue in Brisbane, his first competitive match since July, Stokes' batting was uncharacteristically restrained in Adelaide and Watson said the 30-year-old was underprepared for the Ashes series. "It is obviously a tactic because of his big back-and-across movements to the quick bowlers, he's just not trying to score ... I think it is perhaps because he has come into the series underdone in terms of preparation."

England's selections for both tests have been heavily criticised and while head coach Chris Silverwood maintain he is the right person for the job former captain Mike Atherton said he had been entrusted with too much authority as the sole selector across the three formats. "Selection and strategy have been questionable," Atherton, who captained England in 54 tests, wrote in The Times.

"Chris Silverwood has been given more power than any other England coach ... It is, when you think about it, a remarkable concentration of power, one that is increasingly hard to see as justifiable," he added.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CricketAshes 2021-22AshesAustralia Vs EnglandBen stokesShane Watson
Next
Story

Exclusive: Kapil Dev has no regrets that 175 not out in 1983 World Cup was never recorded, says THIS

Must Watch

PT1M10S

Two killed in blast at Ludhiana court