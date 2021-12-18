हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Cricket

Ashes 2021-22: Mitchell Starc becomes first bowler to bag 50 wickets in Day-Night Test

The Aussies took a massive 237-run first innings lead in the Day-Night Test match. Starc made the most of the Pink ball picking up 4 wickets.

Ashes 2021-22: Mitchell Starc becomes first bowler to bag 50 wickets in Day-Night Test
(Source: Twitter)

Adelaide: The left-arm Australian pacer Mitchell Starc was the pick of the Australian bowlers as the hosts bowled out England for a 236 in the first innings of the 2nd Ashes Test match played being at Adelaide.

The Aussies took a massive 237-run first innings lead in the Day-Night Test match. Starc made the most of the Pink ball picking up 4 wickets.

Starc gave Australia the first breakthrough dismissing opener Rory Burns in the last session of day-2. He also got the prized scalp of Dawid Malan for 80 who at one point looked on course for a century.

The left-arm pacer was in no mood to stop as he then dismissed wicket-keeper batter Jos Buttler to take his third wicket of the innings and wrapped up the English tail dismissing Stuart Broad to end up with figures of 4 for 37 in his 16 overs and in-process becoming the first bowler in the history of international cricket to pick 50 wickets with the Pink ball in the Day-Night Test match.

Australia have a perfect record in Day-Night Tests winning all the eight matches they have played so far and they are looking on course for yet another win.Credit to Australia`s success with the ball goes to the Pink ball master Starc as he has been their most consistent performer picking up 50 wickets and becoming the first international bowler to do so.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CricketAshesAshes 2021-22Mitchell StarcRory BurnsJos Buttler
Next
Story

Ashes 2021-22: Australia on course for victory in second Test as England continue to struggle

Must Watch

PT6M40S

The workers created a ruckus during the raid on the house of SP leaders