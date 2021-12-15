Ashes 2021: James Anderson returns as England announce squad for Adelaide Test

England on Wednesday named a 12-player squad for the second Ashes Test match (D/N) at the Adelaide Oval starting on Thursday.

Lancashire seamer James Anderson has been included in the squad after missing the first Test in Brisbane. Stuart Broad has also been named in the England XII ahead of the second Test.

England and Australia will lock horns in the second Test, beginning Thursday at Adelaide. Australia won the first Test by nine wickets to gain a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

Our 12-strong squad for the second Ashes Test starting tomorrow #Ashes | #AUSvENG — England Cricket (@englandcricket) December 15, 2021

Anderson, 39, the highest wicket-taker in the world among pace bowlers, was not in the 12-player squad for the opening Test at The Gabba (Brisbane), which the tourists lost by nine wickets.

Both Stuart Broad and Anderson have since indicated that they were disappointed with their exclusion. Broad was in the 12-player squad for The Gabba Test but was excluded from the Playing XI.

With Broad and his senior partner Anderson now in the 12-player squad, either or both could be in the Playing XI for the pink-ball Test.

Pacer Mark Wood was, however, rested for the pink-ball Test.

An England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) statement said on Wednesday that the Playing XI will be named at the toss.

"Durham seamer Mark Wood has been rested. The final XI will be confirmed at the toss," England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement.

England Men's Squad for second Ashes Test: Joe Root (c), Jimmy Anderson, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Haseeb Hameed, Jack Leach, Dawid Malan, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes.

Earlier in the day, Australia Test skipper Pat Cummins confirmed the playing XI for the second Ashes Test.

Pacer Jhye Richardson will be replacing the injured Josh Hazlewood while left-handed batter David Warner is fit for the day-night Test at Adelaide, reported cricket.com.au.

Australia XI: Marcus Harris, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Jhye Richardson.