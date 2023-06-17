Ashes 2023 1st Test Day 2 LIVE Streaming: How To Watch England Vs Australia In India On TV And Online?

England played 'Bazball' on day 1 of the first Ashes 2023 Test against Australia as after scoring 393 for 8, they declared their innings to send shockwaves among the spectators at the ground and fans elsewhere. Joe Root was the best batter for England on the day as he struck a fine 118 off 152 balls and went back unbeaten. His innings included 7 fours and 4 sixes respectively. He redefined Test batting as his knock was filled with mix of textbook cricket shots and those from the T20 notebook. The reverse-scoop off Scott Boland was the shot of the day, for it was a fantastic shot and it came at a time no one expected: right in the first over after tea.

Nathan Lyon was the pick of the bowlers as he finished with a four-wicket spell. His good show meant that Australia did not miss Mitchell Starc, who was surprisingly replaced with Josh Hazlewood as Scott Boland kept his place in the playing XI. Boland and Cameron Green picked 1 wicket each while Josh Hazlewood got two wickets. It will be interesting to see how Day 2 pans out.

The #Ashes Day 1



__ First ball 4

__ That ramp shot

__ Dropped catches

__ Freak dismissals

__ Broady vs Warner

__ Joe Root's 30th 100

__ Scoring at 5 an over

__ First day declaration

__ Moeen Ali smashing Lyon

__ The Hollies in full voice



Who's ready for Day 2? _ pic.twitter.com/DySg1oSSFD June 16, 2023

Ahead of Day 2 of Ashes 1st Test match between England and Australia; here is all you need to know:

What date Ashes Test 1 match between England and Australia will be played?

The Ashes Test 1 match between England and Australia will be played from June 16 to 20.

Where is 1st Test of Ashes 2023 match England vs Australia being played?

The Ashes Test 1 match between England and Australia is being played at the Edgbaston Cricket Stadium.

What time will the Day 2 of 1st Ashes Test match between England and Australia begin?

The the Day 2 of 1st Ashes Test between England and Australia will start at 3:30 PM IST on June 17, Saturday.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Day 2 of 1st Ashes Test?

England vs Australia match will be televised on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch Day 2 of England vs Australia Ashes Test 1 match live streaming?

England vs Australia match will be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website in India.