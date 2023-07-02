Ashes 2023: 'If It Was England...,' Glenn McGrath Slams Umpire For Controversial Decision On Mitchell Starc's Catch - Watch

Former Australia cricketer Glenn McGrath has described an umpiring decision as 'rubbish'. It all happened in the second Test of Ashes 2023 at Lord's. During the Day 4 of the game, Mitchell Starc's catch was disallowed which gave England a slight advantage in the game when Australia were setting up foundation to clinch the second Test.

England are 114-4 at Day 4 stumps which also leaves them a chance to chase the highest target at Lord's. The record is still held by West Indies who 344/1 to win the game at the same place back in 1984.

"I'm sorry that’s the biggest load of rubbish I’ve ever seen. That ball is under control," McGrath said on BBC’s Test Match Special. (Watch: Joe Root Takes A Stunner To Zoom Past Alastair Cook In Elite List Of England Cricketers)



"I've seen everything this game has to offer. If that is not out then every other catch that’s ever been taken should not be out," McGrath continued. "That is a disgrace."

Watch the video of that moment here:

3rd umpire gives Not Out on Mitchell Starc's catch. pic.twitter.com/d39LhaTTI4 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 1, 2023

What does the rulebook say?

"In relation to the below incident, Law 33.3 clearly states that a catch is only completed when the fielder has ‘complete control over the ball and his/her own movement.’ The ball cannot touch the ground before then," the statement said.

"In this particular incident, Mitchell Starc was still sliding as the ball rubbed the ground, therefore he was not in control of his movement."

England 'bewildered' by umpire's decision to ask injured Pope to field

The on-field umpire's decision to ask an injured Ollie Pope to field in Australia's second innings during the ongoing second Ashes Test at Lord's has left hosts England "bewildered".

Pope, who left the field on the opening day after having injured his shoulder during a diving effort while fielding, was declared fit enough to bat in his usual position at No.3 in England's first innings after receiving treatment.

He made 42 as England were all out for 325 in their first innings. Australia were 130/2 at stumps on day three in their second innings, with a lead of 221.

On-field umpire Marais Erasmus then said Pope would have to field in Australia's second innings or he would not be able to bat at No.3 later in the match, leaving the English dressing room irked.

"He is sore but he should be OK to bat again tomorrow," England's spin-bowling coach Jeetan Patel was quoted as saying by the English media.

"We're a bit bewildered by it all. We haven't clarified yet with the officials as to why he was told he had to get back out there and field.

"It's a pretty tough situation when you nearly bust your shoulder and you're told it was an external (injury), is it still an external, we don't know? He had to go back out there. It was always going to happen, isn't it? He's so committed to this team he was always going to fall on something, and now he's back off the field icing his shoulder," he added.

Pope, who has had two serious shoulder injuries in the past, landed heavily at mid-on which worsened the injury.

"It's a bit confusing. We assume that he was told he had to be back out on the field or else we had to field with 10 men, and that made no sense to me," Patel said.

"It's a bit messy if I'm honest with you. We're probably as frustrated as everyone else out there that saw what happened, and him, and he's probably more angry at the situation than anything else."