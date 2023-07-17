Ashes 2023: James Anderson Replaces THIS Pacer For Manchester Clash, Check Full Playing 11 Here

The fourth Ashes Test between England and Australia will take place at Old Trafford in Manchester commencing on Wednesday, and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) informed that seasoned pacer James Anderson is back in the playing eleven for the fourth Test of Ashes 2023.

"Lancashire seamer James Anderson replaces Sussex seamer Ollie Robinson from the side that defeated Australia in the third Test at Headingley last week," England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement. (Ashes 2023: 'This Guy Ran Out Muralitharan', Australia Legends Calls Out McCullum For 'Hypocrisy')

The 40-year-old pacer's spot in the XI was questioned after a combined haul of just three wickets in the first two Tests, and he was accordingly sidelined for the crucial match at Leeds.

cre Trending Stories

He has been added to the lineup, though, for the fourth Test at Old Trafford, where Anderson has a successful record. Since 2004, he has taken 37 wickets in 10 Tests there.

England's also confirmed Moeen Ali would bat at No.3. Ali scored 5 in his last outing at the position in the second innings at Leeds, but it allows Harry Brook to bat down the order at his regular No.5 place when he made a crucial 75. Australia lead the series 2-1 heading into the crucial fourth Test.

England XI: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Moeen Ali, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jonathan Bairstow (wk), Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad and James Anderson.

England clinched a thrilling 3-wicket victory over Australia on Day 4 of the third Test at Headingley Cricket Stadium, thanks to an impressive batting display by Chris Woakes and Harry Brook, supported by a crucial contribution from Mark Wood in the final moments of the game. This outcome mirrored a similar result five years ago when Ben Stokes achieved a historic victory against Australia, but this time it was Woakes and Stokes who switched roles. Australia lead the series 2-1 heading into the crucial fourth Test.