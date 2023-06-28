Ashes 2023 England Vs Australia 2nd Test At Lord’s Livestreaming: When And Where To Watch LIVE In India

England will face off against Australia in the second Ashes 2023 Test at the Lord’s in London beginning from Wednesday. Australia are 1-0 up in the five-match series after winning the first Test in Edgbaston last week by two wickets.

England captain Ben Stokes said they ‘wanted to play Mark Wood’ in the second Ashes Test at Lord’s but they were compelled to choose Josh Tongue for his second cap instead because to concerns about his endurance. England field an all-seam attack on a surface that still had a thick layer of live grass on it the day before the game, with Tongue replacing Moeen Ali as the only change from the team that lost by two wickets in the first Test at Edgbaston last week.

Moeen’s spinning finger, which he cut when he returned to first-class cricket last week after a 21-month absence, has ‘recovered really well’, according to Stokes, but a combination of Lord’s pitch conditions and worries that he would reopen the wound led to the selection of a fourth seamer.

“We wanted to play Mark Wood. We felt that he could definitely start the game but with conversations, we felt the extra week with build-up and getting his loads up would give him a better chance and an opportunity to play a full part from Leeds onwards,” ESPNcricinfo website quoted Stokes as saying.

“And we brought Tonguey into the team as a like-for-like with Woody. We turned up here at Lord’s and saw there was quite a lot of grass on the wicket, a bit of green. Traditionally, Lord’s has offered more for the seamers and with how Mo’s finger was last week... we just thought we would get more out of our fourth bowler being Josh Tongue this week,” he added.

After bowling at practice on Monday, Stokes said that Wood had a sincere conversation with him.

Here’s all you need to know about second Ashes 2023 Test between England vs Australia…

When will second Ashes 2023 Test between England vs Australia get underway?

The second Ashes 2023 Test between England vs Australia will begin on Wednesday, June 28.

Where will second Ashes 2023 Test between England vs Australia be played?

The second Ashes 2023 Test between England vs Australia will be played at Lord’s in London.

What time will the second Ashes 2023 Test between England vs Australia start?

The second Ashes 2023 Test between England vs Australia Day 1 will start at 330pm IST. The toss for the match will take place at 3pm IST.

How can I watch second Ashes 2023 Test between England vs Australia LIVE on TV in India?

The second Ashes 2023 Test between England vs Australia will be telecast LIVE on Sony Sports Network in India.

How can I livestream of second Ashes 2023 Test between England vs Australia in India?

The second Ashes 2023 Test between England vs Australia will available for livestreaming on SonyLiv website and app.

Second Ashes 2023 Test between England vs Australia Predicted 11

England: Harry Brook, Joe Root, Ollie Pope, Zak Crawley, Ben Stokes (C), Jonny Bairstow(wk), Ben Duckett, James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, Josh Tongue

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (C), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon