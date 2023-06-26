Ashes 2023: 'If Archer, Wood Were Fit, He'd Be Playing Clubbies,' Michael Clarke On Robinson Following His Heated With Khawaja

England pacer Ollie Robinson has caught the attention of many former Australia cricketers and the latest dig came from the former captain of the Aussies, Michael Clarke. Clarke opined that Robinson would not be even playing in the Ashes if England had a fully fit and available squad for the series opener at Edgbaston.

Robinson has been facing criticism for his aggressive send-off to Usman Khawaja, who got out for 141 in the first innings of the first Test. Robinson picked up five wickets in that game but many former Australia cricket including Ricky Ponting, Matthew Hayden and now even Michael Clarke have questioned his level of cricket.

"He needs to shoosh," Clarke said on the Big Sports Breakfast. (ALSO READ: Broad Hits Back At Hayden For Labelling Ollie Robinson As A 'Forgettable Cricketer')

"He needs to concentrate on taking wickets .. Ollie, just keep taking five-fors and then you can say what you like," he added.

"If England were fully fit you wouldn't even get a game, Ollie. If Joffra Archer was playing, or if (Chris) Wood had been playing and was fully fit, old mate - I don't know what town he plays for - he'd be back playing clubbies. I actually don't know what he's doing. If James Anderson is saying all this, he's got street cred. He's played 180 Test matches , he's got a lot of wickets. This dude has been around for five minutes.

Playing Ali With Injured Finger Would Be A Gamble

Former England skipper Nasser Hussain believes with all-rounder Moeen Ali is in doubt for the second Ashes Test due to an injury on his bowling hand, which could force England into a critical change.

If Moeen pulled out of the second Ashes Test against Australia owing to a serious finger injury, Hussain has encouraged England to turn to speed. Moeen was lured out of retirement to bolster England's spin options for the Ashes series, but battled a laceration on his spinning finger in the first Test and is in doubt for the high-stakes clash at Lord's.

Rehan Ahmed, a teenage star, has been added to the side as all-rounder's cover, although Hussain has urged England to play an additional pacer if the Lord's pitch and weather circumstances allow.

"I think they need to have a look at their team a bit. Moeen Ali, his finger, that would be a gamble. I know he's got a week off and he's had this injury before in 2017. Only Moeen will know whether a week is enough for the skin to heal, or whether that would just rip it up again," Hussain told The ICC Review podcast.

Moeen bowled 33 overs in the first innings despite having difficulty with his finger. In addition to being penalised 25 per cent of his match fee for placing a foreign substance on his finger without the umpires' permission, he took two wickets but went for 147 runs.

"He may not bowl as many overs at Lord's. Lord's is not a spinning paradise. Shane Warne never got a five-for there. I might play four seamers and Joe Root as your spinner, but I've not seen the pitch," he added.

The second Ashes Test between Australia and England begins at Lord's on Wednesday. England ended up on the losing side in the first Test match at Edgbaston and lost narrowly by two wickets.

England Squad for Lord's: Ben Stokes (c), Rehan Ahmed, Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes and Mark Wood. (With ANI inputs)