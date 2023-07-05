Ashes 2023: James Anderson DROPPED As England Make 3 Big Changes For Third Test Vs Australia

England announced the playing XI for the third Test vs Australia that starts on July 6 ay Headingley in Leeds. There are three big changes that captain Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum have made in the XI. Ollie Pope was ruled out due to an injury and has been replaced by Moeen Ali in the XI. Josh Tongue has been dropped after just one Test as Mark Wood comes in his place while James Anderson has also given a rest to include Chris Woakes in the XI.

Australia are leading the 5-match series 2-0. The Pat Cummins and Co beat hosts by 43 runs in the second Test. England were beaten by 2 wickets in the thrilling first Test at Birmingham. Australia are in superb form at the moment as they have won three consecutive Tests in England this summer, starting with the win over Indians in the World Test Championship (WTC 2023) final.

_ We can confirm our XI for the third Ashes Test in Leeds...



Three changes from Lord's...



__ Ollie Pope

__ Josh Tongue

__ Jimmy Anderson



__ Moeen Ali

__ Mark Wood

__ Chris Woakes#EnglandCricket | #Ashes — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 5, 2023

Getting dropped from the playing XI for the third Test is a big blow to Anderson, who has had a difficult time with the ball in the first two Tests. In these two matches, Anderson has picked just 3 wickets. If Woakes does well with the ball in the third Test, Anderson may not return to the XI of England ever again, at least in this series. In 181 Tests, Anderson has taken 688 wickets and needs just 12 to complete 700. Anderson is only 19 wickets away from equalling Shane Warne's tally of 708 Test wickets and 20 to go past him.

Moeen, meanwhile, returns to the XI after getting dropped for the 2nd Test as England had decided to go with an all-pace attack. Things did not work out too well with this plan and management has now gone back to Moeen, whose off-spin should help the side in Leeds. With Pope not there, expect Harry Brooks to bat at No 3.

England XI fir 3rd Ashes Test: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Ben Stokes (c), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad, Mark Wood