Ashes 2023: Mark Wood Elated To Get 5-Wicket Haul In Front Of Mom And Dad At Headingley, Says THIS

Leeds: England pacer Mark Wood made history on Thursday, bowling the fastest over in Headingley ever since the maintaining of bowling records started. Wood did so during England’s third Ashes Test against Australia at Headingley.

In the match, Wood delivered a fantastic spell. In 11.4 overs, he took five wickets, giving only 34 runs at an economy rate of 2.91. He got wickets of Usman Khawaja, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Todd Murphy. Wood’s first over saw him clocking speeds of 91 mph, 93 mph, 95 mph, 93 mph, 94 mph and 93 mph. His average speed was 93.16.

England Cricket took to Twitter to announce that it was the fastest over bowled at Headingley. But in his second over, Wood upped his speed and clocked stunning figures of 93 mph, 95 mph, 96.5 mph, 95 mph, 94 mph and 92 mph. His average speed was 94.25, making this the fastest over at the venue.

cre Trending Stories

Following the match, he admitted that it was nice to get a five-wicket haul in front of his parents. “That was amazing, a great feeling to get five wickets for the first time in front of my mom and dad, so that was a lovely moment to see them in the stand,” said Wood as quoted by ESPNCricinfo.

“This is a must-win game, so we have got to back it up. I thought at Edgbaston I was in a good place and chomping at the bit, but a set-back at Lord's with my elbow, but here I was mentally and physically ready. Movement was the key, all of them looked like hitting the stumps, sometimes if we went too full it slid on, so we were trying to bash the one that hits the top of the stumps, then go full.

“Stokesy knows me well, very clear before the game that it would be short sharp spells, give it everything for three or four overs. My record is much better away from home than at home, on wickets where it moves around, you are picking Anderson, Broad, Woakes... I am trying to get better at that with wobble seam, it does not happen overnight, but overseas brings in reverse swing,” Wood added.

Coming to the match, England put Australia to bat first and visitors were bundled out for 263 runs in 60.4 overs. Australia slipped to 85/4, but with a 155-run stand for the fifth wicket between Mitchell Marsh (118 in 118 balls, 17 fours and four sixes) and Travis Head (39 in 74 balls), Aussies were back on track. But after the dismissal of these two batters, Australia experienced another collapse and was bundled out for 263 runs.

Wood (5/34) was the pick of the bowlers for England. Chris Woakes (3/73) and Stuart Broad (2/58) also bowled really well. England ended the day one on 68/3, with Joe Root (19 not out) and Jonny Bairstow (1 not out) unbeaten. Zak Crawley (33) played a solid knock but Ben Duckett, and Harry Brook fell for single digits. Pat Cummins took two wickets while Marsh got one.