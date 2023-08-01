Watch: Stuart Broad Finishes Astonishing Career, Achieve This Rare Feat, Final Ball Wicket And Six With Bat

One of the best bowlers for England in their history, Stuart Broad finished his Test career in style with a wicket of Australia batter Alex Carey. Something about the fifth Test of the Ashes 2023 looked written already, for example, it looked like Broad was meant to shine in the clash. How did England bounce back when Australia were comfortably chasing their target with David Warner, Usman Khawaja - not many believed England bounce in the contest.

However, Australia went from 264-3 to 334 all out with Broad taking the final two wickets of Alex Carey and Todd Murphy. Not only this, Broad's last that he batted on was smashed for a six as well. (Australia Or England? Which Team Has Won Most Ashes Titles - In Pics)

Watch the fairytale end of Broad's career in the video below:

"It was absolutely wonderful, the crowd were unbelievable. It was so loud and we just jumped on the back of that. To contribute to the team with two wickets is very special. When you make that decision you wonder what your last ball will be so to take a wicket to win an Ashes Test match is cool," Broad told Sky Sports at the close.

Usman Khawaja and David Warner combined for 140 runs for the first wicket as the visitors, needing 384 to win, got off to a great start. However, Chris Woakes (4-50) and Moeen Ali (3-76) prevented Australia from winning the Ashes away from home for the first time since 2001 with game-altering spells.

"I thought Chris Woakes and Moeen Ali set the tone absolutely unbelievably. Woakesy picked up a couple of wickets, particularly Steve Smith, who has just been a wonderful player to play against all these years. Once we got a couple we really started to believe," he added.