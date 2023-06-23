topStoriesenglish2626004
NewsCricket
ASHES 2023

Ashes 2023: Who Is Rehan Ahmed, Cover For Injured Moeen Ali In England Test Squad Vs Australia

Rehan picked up five-wicket haul on his Test debut in Karachi vs Pakistan. The Leicestershire cricketer is likely to join the England squad by this weekend. 

Last Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 08:13 PM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Ashes 2023: Who Is Rehan Ahmed, Cover For Injured Moeen Ali In England Test Squad Vs Australia

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have named 18-year-old leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed as a cover for spinning all-rounder Moeen Ali for the ongoing Men's Ashes Test against Australia. During the first day of the Ashes 2023, Moeen Ali was hampered by a blistered spinning finger at Edgbaston. Rehan Ahmed came to the limelight with an impressive five-wicket haul on his Test debut in Karachi last year. The 18-year-old will join the rest of the squad this weekend in London.

Rehan got success playing for Leicestershire in this year's County Championship. So far, he has picked just six wickets at 67.66 in ten matches. However, he also performed well with his bat as he scored 423 runs at an average of 38.45, including four half-centuries and a best of 90 against Glamorgan.

Moeen Ali in the first Test had taken three wickets by conceding 204 runs. He was visibly having issues with his right index finger, which earned him a 25 per cent match-fee fine after he was punished for using a drying agent mid-match. England's head coach Brendon McCullum was positive about Moeen Ali's availability for the next Test match. McCullum said after the match, "I'm pretty confident that we can get on top of Moeen's finger, that will give us an opportunity to select him in the next game and, if he's available, he will be selected. I thought Moeen did a great job."

England Men's Ashes Test Squad: Ben Stokes (Durham) Captain, Rehan Ahmed (Leicestershire), Moeen Ali (Warwickshire), James Anderson (Lancashire), Jonathan Bairstow (Yorkshire), Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire), Harry Brook (Yorkshire), Zak Crawley (Kent), Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire), Dan Lawrence (Essex), Ollie Pope (Surrey), Matthew Potts (Durham), Ollie Robinson (Sussex), Joe Root (Yorkshire), Josh Tongue (Worcestershire), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire), Mark Wood (Durham).

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'villain' of the Balasore train accident?
DNA Video
DNA: ZEE NEWS investigation from ground zero, see this report
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi has a problem with everything?
DNA Video
DNA: Today is World No Tobacco Day
DNA Video
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad
DNA Video
DNA: 'BJP expert' Rahul Gandhi's 'speech' Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: The world chained by 'modern slavery'