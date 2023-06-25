Who Is Tammy Beaumont, England’s 1st Women Double Centurion In Tests Who Achieved Feat In Women's Ashes 2023

Tammy Beaumont scripted history when she became the first England female cricketer to smash a double ton in Test cricket. In the first Women's Ashes Test in Nottingham, she scored 208 off 331 deliveries. Her knock included 27 fours and no sixes. Beaumont's double ton helped England post 463 on the scoreboard. Australia had posted 472 for 10 from 124.2 overs powered by unbeaten 137 by Annabel Sutherland and 99 from Ellyse Perry. In the second innings, Australia led by 92 runs with all ten wickets in hand. Australia finished Day 3 at 82 for 0 in 19 overs.

How love for sandwiches motivated Beaumont to play cricket.

Beaumont saw her brother and father play cricket while growing up in Kent where she was born on March 11 of 1991. His brother and dad gave her the bait of sandwich to make her play cricket and she fell for it too. She made her county debut in 2007 and batted number 5. She continued to play well for Kent and as a reward for her performances received a call-up from England women's team to play West Indies as a wicketkeeper a routine keeper Sarah Taylor. At the age of just 18, she made her ODI and T20I debuts against West Indies in 2009. Her Test debut came, four years later, against Australia at Wormsley.

Beaumont's career

Beaumont has had a stellar career so far. In 7 Tests, she has scored 267 runs at an average of 26.70 with 2 fifties. Her double hundred is also the first time she has crossed the three-figure mark. The England batter has also played in 103 WODIs and WT20Is. In WODIs, she has scored 3,505 runs at a brilliant average of 40.75, in which 9 tons and 17 fifties are included. She has smashed 1,721 runs in 99 T20Is at an average of 23.90 and strike rate of 108.37.

On the way to 200, Beaumont eclipsed the record of 189 by Betty Snowball in 1935. Beaumont's double hundred is also the eighth Women's Tests with Kiran Baluch of Pakistan topping the list with her 242 against West Indies in 2004.