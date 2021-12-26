Ashes, 3rd Test: England bowled out for 185 as Aussies dominate Day 1 proceedings

England were bowled out for 185 in their first innings after tea on day one of the third Ashes Test in Melbourne on Sunday after Australia won the toss and elected to field.

Coming back after nursing an injury, skipper Pat Cummins removed the top order in the first session of the day. He dismissed England openers Haseeb Hameed and Zak Crawley for 0 and 12 respectively before removing Dawid Malan just at the cusp of lunch.

Soon after the second sesson began, Mitchell Starc got rid of visiting captain Joe Root, who could score a gritty fifty. Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow held the innings together for a brief period before the quick fall of wickets began.

Spinner Nathan Lyon and Cummins got three wickets apiece while Starc picked up two. On debut, Scott Boland picked his maiden wicket and Cameroon Green too ended up with a solitary wicket.

Holders Australia, who lead the five-Test series 2-0 after wins in Brisbane and Adelaide, can retain the urn with victory or a draw at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

With inputs from Reuters