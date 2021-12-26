हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ashes 2021

Ashes, 3rd Test: England bowled out for 185 as Aussies dominate Day 1 proceedings

England bowled out for 185 on Day 1 of Boxing day Test.

Ashes, 3rd Test: England bowled out for 185 as Aussies dominate Day 1 proceedings
Source: Twitter

England were bowled out for 185 in their first innings after tea on day one of the third Ashes Test in Melbourne on Sunday after Australia won the toss and elected to field.

Coming back after nursing an injury, skipper Pat Cummins removed the top order in the first session of the day. He dismissed England openers Haseeb Hameed and Zak Crawley for 0 and 12 respectively before removing Dawid Malan just at the cusp of lunch. 

Soon after the second sesson began, Mitchell Starc got rid of visiting captain Joe Root, who could score a gritty fifty. Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow held the innings together for a brief period before the quick fall of wickets began. 

Spinner Nathan Lyon and Cummins got three wickets apiece while Starc picked up two. On debut, Scott Boland picked his maiden wicket and Cameroon Green too ended up with a solitary wicket.  

Holders Australia, who lead the five-Test series 2-0 after wins in Brisbane and Adelaide, can retain the urn with victory or a draw at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

With inputs from Reuters

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Ashes 2021Australia Vs EnglandMCG TestAustraliaEnglandAUS vs ENG 3rd Ashes TestAus vs Eng
Next
Story

Explained: Why a Test match starting on December 26 is called a Boxing Day Test

Must Watch

PT50S

Breaking News: Two goods trains collide in Hatia, Jharkhand