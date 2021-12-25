हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ashes 2021

Ashes 3rd Test: Skipper Pat Cummins returns, Scott Boland named in Australia playing XI

Australia have made two changes to their lineup as Pat Cummins and Scott Boland have replaced Michael Neser and Jhye Richardson.

Ashes 3rd Test: Skipper Pat Cummins returns, Scott Boland named in Australia playing XI
Australia Test skipper Pat Cummins (Source: Twitter)

Australia skipper Pat Cummins on Saturday confirmed the playing XI for the upcoming Boxing Day Test, beginning Sunday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The hosts have made two changes to their lineup as Pat Cummins and Scott Boland have replaced Michael Neser and Jhye Richardson.

Joe Root's England are 0-2 down in the series with three matches to play.

"He (Jhye Richardson) was pretty sore. We were umming and ahhing - he had a bowl yesterday but we thought seven days off (before the fourth Test in Sydney) will give him enough rest," cricket.com.au quoted Cummins as saying.

"He's got a small leg injury which is nothing major but we thought rather than risking a long-term injury, we'd give him a week off," he added.

Talking about Boland, Cummins said: "We earmarked him as a chance for here and the SCG in particular, we think his record is really well suited. His record speaks for itself here in domestic cricket. Home ground, having someone fresh like him who can perform straightaway were the big factors."

"He's really excited obviously - it's a dream for him to wear the Baggy Green, packed MCG on Boxing Day, it doesn't get any better," he added.

Australia playing XI: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Ashes 2021AustraliaPat CumminsScott Boland
Next
Story

Madan Lal backs Ravi Shastri, says ‘conflict of Interest rule should be thrown in bin’

Must Watch

PT2M13S

MiG 21 Fighter jet crashes, pilot dies