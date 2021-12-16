हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Cricket

Ashes: David Warner walks back in anger after being dismissed for 95 and then does THIS to win hearts - WATCH

Australia opener David Warner struck a brilliant 95 but missed another chance to hit a Test ton after being dimissed for a fifty-plus score in first Test. 

Ashes: David Warner walks back in anger after being dismissed for 95 and then does THIS to win hearts - WATCH
(Source: Twitter)

Australia opener David Warner struck a brilliant 95 but missed another chance to hit a Test ton after being dimissed for a fifty-plus score in first Test. 

On Day 1 of the Adelaide Test, Australia lost Marcus Harris early in the innings. Warner then took charge and alongwith Marnus Labuschagne built a 174-run stand for the second wicket to steay Aussies. 

However Warner fell to Ben Stokes and the stand came to an end. At stumps, Australia were 221/2 with Labuschagne unbeaten at 95 and Steve Smith batting on 18. 

Warner reached his 32nd Test fifty with a magnificent pull off Stokes, splitting deep square leg and deep backward square leg to perfection. Labuschagne also reached his 12th Test half-century by pushing Ollie Robinson to mid-off for three runs.

He was dismissed for 95 and was walking fast to the dressing room, angry at himself but then suddenly a gesture from him won everyone' heart as he threw his batting gloves to a young fan. 

Here watch the video:

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Cricketcricket newsAshesAshes 2020-21Aus vs EngDavid Warner
Next
Story

Virat Kohli vs BCCI: Board president Sourav Ganguly distances himself from controversy, says THIS

Must Watch

PT4M57S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired, Dec 16, 2021