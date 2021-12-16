Ashes: David Warner walks back in anger after being dismissed for 95 and then does THIS to win hearts - WATCH

Australia opener David Warner struck a brilliant 95 but missed another chance to hit a Test ton after being dimissed for a fifty-plus score in first Test.

On Day 1 of the Adelaide Test, Australia lost Marcus Harris early in the innings. Warner then took charge and alongwith Marnus Labuschagne built a 174-run stand for the second wicket to steay Aussies.

However Warner fell to Ben Stokes and the stand came to an end. At stumps, Australia were 221/2 with Labuschagne unbeaten at 95 and Steve Smith batting on 18.

Warner reached his 32nd Test fifty with a magnificent pull off Stokes, splitting deep square leg and deep backward square leg to perfection. Labuschagne also reached his 12th Test half-century by pushing Ollie Robinson to mid-off for three runs.

He was dismissed for 95 and was walking fast to the dressing room, angry at himself but then suddenly a gesture from him won everyone' heart as he threw his batting gloves to a young fan.

Here watch the video: