Ashes: England remove world No. 1 Marnus Labuschagne cheaply after COVID-19 drama on Day 2

Joe Root’s England struck early blow on Day 2 of the Boxing Day Ashes Test in Melbourne on Monday (December 27). Mark Wood sent back world No. 1 Test batsman Marnus Labuschagne for 1, inducing an edge through to Root in 1st slip to reduce the hosts to 84/3 in reply to England’s 185 in the first session of second day.

Ollie Robinson struck the first blow of the day, sending back nightwatchman Nathan Lyon for 10, caught behind by Buttler. Earlier, England’s cricket team were cleared to play Day Two of the third Ashes Test after two members of support staff and two of their family members were forced to isolate after testing positive for COVID-19.

The England team initially reported only one positive test among the team’s ‘family group’ but host board Cricket Australia confirmed there had been a rash of cases in the camp. “Cricket Australia has been informed that two members of the England cricket team’s support staff and two of their family members have returned a positive COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test,” CA said in a statement.

“The affected individuals are currently isolating. The entire playing group and all other support staff have undertaken Rapid Antigen Tests this morning and all have tested negative.

“The England Cricket team will also have PCR tests today, and both teams will take extra precautions throughout play. Both playing squads remain unchanged.”

Play was delayed half an hour to start at 11:00 am local time (0000 GMT). The England team reported the sole case just over an hour before play was to start.

Some 20 minutes later, the team said it had been given the green light to head to the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Australia resumed on 61/1 in reply to England’s first innings 185.

Australia lead the series 2-0 and can retain the Ashes with a draw in Melbourne. Cricket Australia said there was no impact on fans or other parts of the MCG but host broadcaster Seven Network confirmed one of its staff members working on the Ashes at the stadium had tested positive to COVID-19 late on Sunday.

Australia captain Pat Cummins was forced to miss the second Test in Adelaide and isolate for a week after being identified as a close contact of a COVID-19 case. Australian authorities are battling a surge in COVID-19 cases driven by the Omicron variant.

