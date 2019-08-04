Ashes: James Pattinson hails 'fantastic player' Steve Smith

Australia`s James Pattinson called Steve Smith a `fantastic player` and admitted that his side would have been in trouble without him.

"Look, he`s a fantastic player. I was talking to the press before about great players and how they always stand up when you need them. And I think he`s done that in this game. Without him, we would be in a bit of trouble," ICC quoted Pattinson as saying.

Smith rescued the sinking Australian side during his side`s first inning of the opening Ashes Test match. Australia were restricted to 122 for 8 by the England bowlers. However, Smith`s 144-run inning helped his side finish the inning at a respectable total of 284 runs.

However, Smith and David Warner were exposed to a hostile reception from the Edgbaston crowd, that jeered the duo for their involvement in the last year`s ball-tampering case. Pattinson said Smith is someone who lifts the group.

"He`s been copping a bit from the crowd, which has amused a lot of people, but to his credit, he just gets on with it. He`s someone who lifts the group when he`s out there," he said.

England scored 374 runs in their first inning and took a 90-run lead. Australia, who currently playing their second inning, have gone past the 90-run mark and will resume the game on Day 4 from 124/3.