Team India's new head coach, Gautam Gambhir, has chosen to keep details about his relationship with Virat Kohli under wraps. However, former Indian fast bowler Ashish Nehra has provided some insights into their dynamic. Despite their previous on-field confrontations, including notable incidents during the IPL 2023 season, Nehra emphasized that their shared passion for cricket and commitment to the team could mitigate any potential conflicts. Both Gambhir and Kohli are known for their intense approach to the game and their willingness to give their all for the team. Nehra believes that while their fiery on-field personas might have sparked tensions in the past, their professional collaboration should be smooth as they now work together.

Nehra has downplayed the significance of these past clashes, pointing out that such disputes are not uncommon in cricket. He emphasized that many cricketers have had similar confrontations but have managed to unite when representing their team. According to Nehra, the camaraderie in the dressing room is strong, and both Kohli and Gambhir, despite their previous disagreements, are highly professional and focused on team success.

'Ashish Nehra On Virat and Gautam Relationship'

"Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir are both incredibly passionate about the game. Their competitive nature often leads to intense moments on the field. However, when they are in the dressing room together, they are unified and committed to the team’s goals," Nehra explained. He highlighted Kohli’s extensive experience of over 16-17 years and Gambhir's own significant experience, noting that these two professionals are well-acquainted with handling such situations.

Nehra also addressed the contrast between Gambhir and his predecessor Rahul Dravid in terms of coaching style. Gambhir, known for his forthright and transparent approach, is expected to bring a different dynamic to the role. Despite this shift in coaching philosophy, Nehra expressed confidence that the transition would be smooth and that any potential issues between Gambhir and Kohli would not hinder their performance.

"Gautam Gambhir's straightforward and transparent style is a valuable asset," Nehra added. "While every coach has their unique method of working with players, I am confident that Gambhir and Kohli will collaborate effectively, given their experience and professionalism."

Overall, Nehra believes that the mutual respect and dedication of both Gambhir and Kohli will ensure a successful and harmonious working relationship as they strive to achieve their common goals with Team India.