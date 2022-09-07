NewsCricket
ASIA CUP 2022 IND VS AFG

'Sack Rohit Sharma' trends on Twitter as India captain's rude behaviour is called out by fans

 Indian cricket team fans are upset over their captain Rohit Sharma's behaviour on the field as he was caught showing his emotions in a loud manner on the cricket field

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 07, 2022, 08:45 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Team India captain Rohit Sharma is facing the heat from the fans after Men in Blue lost to Sri Lanka in their second clash in Super 4 stage of Asia Cup 2022 on Tuesday (September) in Dubai. The captain of the Indian men's cricket team came under fire for many key decisions which he failed to take. One of them was picking a squad which lacks experience in the pace bowling department. Fans are also pointing out to his disastrous team selection as well as on-field decision making. There is a lot of debate whether Rishabh Pant should be playing as the first-choice wicketkeeper over proven match-winner Dinesh Karthik.

The other 'bad' decision many fans think is picking KL Rahul as an opener when he is out of form. With Rahul sticking to his slow-starter approach with the bat, India's top 3 batter play the same way is the arguement. Fans and experts wan Suryakumar Yadav to bat at No 3 and maybe Ishan Kishan at the top of the batting lineup and Kohli batting at 4. 

Apart from these cricketing opinions, fans are also upset over Rohit showing his emotions in a loud manner on the cricket field. When Arshdeep dropped a catch during India vs Pakistan match, he yelled at him. A video clip went viral from India vs Sri Lanka where Rohit can be seen ignoring Arshdeep's suggestion. 

Indian fans began a hashtah #SackRohit to pour out their emotions after the end of the match. 

Take a look at the reactions here.   

Rohit however sounded positive at the end of the match about India doing well further in this tournament as well as T20 World Cup 2022 set to take place in Australia next month. He said that there are no long terms worries for India but India needs to answer a few questions before the World Cup. "No long term worries, we have lost only two games back to back. Since the last World Cup, we haven't lost too many games. These games will teach us. We wanted to put ourselves under pressure in the Asia Cup. We are still looking for answers," he said.

Asia Cup 2022 IND vs AFGSack Rohit SharmaRohit SharmaRohit Sharma angry at playersIndia vs Afghanistan 2022IND vs AFG

