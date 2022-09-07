Team India’s six-wicket loss to Sri Lanka in their second Super 4 match of the Asia Cup 2022 has made their task of defending their crown and reaching the final almost impossible. Rohit Sharma’s side will need to hope that other results will go their way if they hope to reach the final.

The cricket fans from both sides of the border were expecting a third India vs Pakistan clash in three weeks if both sides managed to reach the final but after India’s loss on Tuesday (September 6) that will not be possible now.

Sri Lanka, who are the official hosts of Asia Cup 2022 although the tournament is being held in UAE due to the political and economic crisis in Lanka, are almost assured of their berth in the final with two Super 4 wins in a row over Afghanistan and India. They are now comfortably placed on the Super 4 Points Table with 4 points from 2 matches, while Pakistan are second with 2 points from one game. India and Afghanistan are on zero points so far.

Here is the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Points Table after India vs Sri Lanka match…

Unbeaten Sri Lanka retains the top spot in Super 4 round points table.#AsiaCup #SLvIND



More https://t.co/ZG1U0JUpG6 pic.twitter.com/HkLsXXG2c1 — ThePapare.com (@ThePapareSports) September 6, 2022

Let’s take a look at permutations and combinations of how the four sides can reach the final.

How can INDIA reach final

India will have to beat Afghanistan with a huge margin to improve their NRR from -0.125 on Thursday (September 8). But the win will not be enough. Rohit’s side will have to pray that Afghanistan manage to defeat Pakistan on Wednesday (September 7) and Sri Lanka also beat Pakistan on Friday (September 9).

In such a scenario, Sri Lanka and India can qualify for the final. If Pakistan beat Afghanistan on Wednesday, India will definitely be eliminated as they can’t match Sri Lanka and Pakistan’s tally of two wins.

How can PAKISTAN reach final

The task for Babar Azam’s side is straight forward. They need to beat Afghanistan on Wednesday to reach two wins like Sri Lanka. A win for Pakistan on Wednesday will make sure that both Sri Lanka and Pakistan qualify for final.

Even if Pakistan lose on Wednesday, they can still qualify for the final by defeating Sri Lanka in their final Super 4 match on Friday.

How can SRI LANKA reach final

Sri Lanka are almost assured of reaching the final. They have four points from two matches so far. Even if they lose the last match to Pakistan on Friday, they can still qualify for the final if Afghanistan lose their second Super 4 match to Pakistan on Wednesday.

How can AFGHANISTAN reach final

Like India, Afghanistan also have a tough task ahead. They need to beat both Pakistan on Wednesday and then India on Thursday to reach 4 points – same as Sri Lanka.

However, if Pakistan beat Sri Lanka after losing to Afghanistan on Wednesday then the equation will come down to NRR in the Super 4 with Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Pakistan all level on 4 points each.