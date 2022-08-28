After almost one year, Team India will look to take revenge for a historic loss at the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 when they take on the Pakistan cricket team in Asia Cup 2022 at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. Both the teams are going batting heavy in the tournament as key pacers are missing from the squad. India pacer Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel are not playing while Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi missed out due to injury. Ahead of the high-octane clash, all eyes will be on how the pitch and weather behave.

Weather Report

There is no chance of rain as the weather is going to be sunny. The temperature will hover around 30 to 39 Degrees Celsius. The wind will be flowing from the west at 10-30 km/h according to weather.com. Humidity will be between 35%-45%.

Pitch Report

Dubai's pitch has traditionally helped batters in the IPL and other international cricket. The team winning the toss will want to chase. Dubai has hosted 13 Tests, 45 ODIs & 74 T20Is so far. Out of 74 T20Is played in here 39 were won by team chasing. Dubai also witness a historic match where Pakistan thrashed India by 10 wickets in T20 WC 2021.

India's Squad

Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.

Standby: Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar.

Pakistan's Squad

Babar Azam (C), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir.