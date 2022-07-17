Asia Cup 2022 likely to shift from Sri Lanka to THIS country, says report

Asia Cup 2022 Venue: With economic crisis deepening its root in Sri Lanka, the odds are looking bad for the country hosting the Asia Cup 2022. The Asian Cricket Council had given the hosting rights for Sri Lanka earlier and continues to back them as hosts despite a lot happening in the country on the political front as well with the economy. Sri Lankan people have been protesting against the current regime which led to their president Gotabaya Rajapaksa resigning a few days ago.

Amid the crisis, the upcoming Asia Cup 2022, which was supposed to be hosted by Sri Lanka is now likely to be shifted to UAE. According to ANI sources in Sri Lanka Cricket Board, the country is facing a huge financial crisis and the board has finally taken a decision to shift the tournament to another country. "Yes, we are planning to shift the tournament to UAE. We have discussed this matter with the ACC officials and soon we will officially announce this," a source told ANI.

Despite facing the crisis, Sri Lanka had recently hosted Australia for a multi-format series. The series was highly competitive and saw good cricket from both sides. Australia won the T20I series 2-1, the ODI series was won by Sri Lanka 3-2, while the Warne-Murli Trophy in Tests was shared after the two-match series ended in a 1-1 draw.Sri Lanka is facing a severe shortage of fuel and other essential supplies and is in the throes of its worst economic crisis with soaring inflation. The oil supply shortage has forced schools and government offices to close until further notice.

Reduced domestic agricultural production, a lack of foreign exchange reserves, and local currency depreciation have fuelled the shortages.Sri Lanka`s multiple crises have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic which saw the collapse of the crucial tourism industry, which provides foreign currency for imported fuel and medical supplies, and rocked by the supply chain crisis precipitated by the Ukraine war.The economic crisis will push families into hunger and poverty - some for the first time - adding to the half a million people who the World Bank estimates have fallen below the poverty line because of the pandemic.This economic crisis has also led to a political crisis, with people expressing their frustration against the government, which led to president Gotbaya Rajapaksa resigning from his post.