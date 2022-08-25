Nizakat Khan-led Hong Kong managed to pip hosts United Arab Emirates (UAE) by 8 wickets to qualify for the Asia Cup 2022 tournament, which gets underway on Saturday (August 27). Hong Kong were the only unbeaten side during the Asia Cup 2022 qualifier held at Al Ameerat in Oman.

HK will join Rohit Sharma’s Team India and Babar Azam-led Pakistan in Group A of Asia Cup 2022. Group A will begin with explosive clash between India and Pakistan on Sunday (August 28). India will then take on Hong Kong on August 31 while Pakistan will face Hong Kong on September 2 before the Super 4 stage gets underway.

Sent into bat, UAE set a 148-run target for Hong Kong in the final qualifier match. UAE struggled to get going. They lost three early wickets. Ehsan Khan was the pick of the bowlers as he bagged 4/24. UAE captain CP Rizwan top-scored with 49 while Zarwar Farid scored 27-ball 41.

Hong Kong were off to a flying start in the chase with Nizakat Khan and Yasim Murtaza adding 85 runs for the opening stand. After Nizakat and Yasim were both dismissed, Babar Hayat and Kinchit Shah completed the formalities with 6 balls to spare. Yasi Murtaza slammed 43-ball 58 while Hayat remained unbeaten on 38 off 26 balls.

Asia Cup 2022 Groups

Group 1: India, Pakistan, Hong Kong

Group 2: Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan

Asia Cup 2022 Venues

The Asia Cup 2022 will be hosted by Sri Lanka in UAE. The matches will take place at Dubai International Cricket Stadium and Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Asia Cup 2022 Schedule

August 27 - Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, 1st Match, Group B, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, 7:30 PM

August 28 - India vs Pakistan, 2nd Match, Group A, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, 7:30 PM

August 30 - Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 3rd Match, Group B, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, 7:30 PM

August 31 - India vs Hong Kong, 4th Match, Group A, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, 7:30 PM

September 1 - Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 5th Match, Group B, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, 7:30 PM

September 2 - Pakistan vs Hong Kong, 6th Match, Group A, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, 7:30 PM

September 3 - TBC vs TBC, Super Four, Match 1 (B1 v B2), Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, 7:30 PM

September 4 - TBC vs TBC, Super Four, Match 2 (A1 v A2), Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, 7:30 PM

September 6 - TBC vs TBC, Super Four, Match 3 (A1 v B1), Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, 7:30 PM

September 7 - TBC vs TBC, Super Four, Match 4 (A2 v B2), Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, 7:30 PM

September 8 - TBC vs TBC, Super Four, Match 5 (A1 v B2), Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 7:30 PM

September 9 - TBC vs TBC, Super Four, Match 6 (B1 v A2), Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 7:30 PM

September 11 - TBC vs TBC, Final, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, 7:30 PM

Asia Cup 2022 Format

Asia Cup 2022 will be held in the T20I format and it is only the second-time that the competition is being played in this format.

Asia Cup 2022 Live Telecast, Live Streaming details

The Asia Cup 2022 matches will be broadcasted in India on Star Sports Network in India and it will be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.