Asia Cup Nahi Janni Chahiye: Shaheen warns PAK pacers Naseem, Rauf - Watch

Rauf was seen pulling Shaheen'e leg as he said, "yes, you have plans to become an actor later, right?!" Shaheen wished Haris and Nassem to bowl more yorkers in death overs. 

Asia Cup Nahi Janni Chahiye: Shaheen warns PAK pacers Naseem, Rauf - Watch

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi, who is not playing in the Asia Cup 2022 due to a knee injury has warned his teammates that they must bring home the Asia Cup 2022. Shaheen is in England for his rehab while Haris and Nassem are leading the Pakistan pace attack in the left-arm pacers' absesen. The trio had a discussion virtually. Pakistan Cricket Board's official Twitter handle posted the video with the caption, "The pacers club A fun virtual meet-up for @iShaheenAfridi, @iNaseemShah and @harisRauf14 #AsiaCup2022 | #BackTheBoysInGreen."

"Rehab is going well with weight training. I will be bowling in two weeks time, " Shaheen told his teammates. "Six pack (abs) aaya hai little bit". 

Asia Cup 2022: What Pakistan need to qualify for the final? 

Pakistan qualified for the Super 4s after beating Hong Kong in their last group stage match. Men in Green faced defeat in their tournament opener but the side bounced back to win two back-to-back matches. Babar Azam's side defeated Team India in their first game of the Super 4s and now they are second in the points table with two games in hand. Pakistan will face Sri Lanka and Afghanistan in their remaining matches. If Pakistan wins both the games they will qualify for the final while if they manage to win even one of the matches then they will have a chance to qualify. 

Pakistan Full Squad

Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Usman Qadir, Haider Ali, Hasan Ali

