Asia Cup 2022 will be kicked off today with Sri Lanka taking on Afghanistan in the first clash of the tournament at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The tournament was supposed to be held in Sri Lanka but it was shifted to UAE due to the ongoing protests amind the economic crisis in the island nation. Sri Lankans will be hoping to start their tournament on a bright note with a win but Afghans will certainly give them a tough challenge.

Sri Lanka and Afghanistan have each other only once before this clash. They met in T20 World Cup in 2016 and it was Sri Lanka who had beaten Afghanistan in that game. Since then, both the sides have undergone changes in their squad. Lankans have a young leader in Dasun Shanaka and possess saw very good talent. Both these teams are coming into Asia Cup defeats. Afghanistan lost to Ireland recently and Sri Lanka to Australia. They will be treating this tournament as a preparatory ground for T20 World Cup to be held in Australia later this year.

"Conditions are very similar to Sri Lanka, I think we are well prepared, We are ready to play our best Cricket in this tournament" says @dasunshanaka1



Full video: https://t.co/Ac4ZjgmJCR#RoaringForGlory #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/KYyy3Uzo9q— Sri Lanka Cricket __ (@OfficialSLC) August 27, 2022

Lankans will bank on their captain Shanaka's good form. He has slammed 308 runs in 11 game since January 2022 that also included 2 fifties. These runs have come at a strike rate of 145. But the islanders will miss the services of their star pacer Dushmantha Chameera who is missing out due to a calf injury.

Afghanistan have no injury concerns and they will yet again be banking on their stars Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi to do the magic. Sri Lanka need to watch out for Najibullah Zadran who can be destructive at the top order.

Here's all you need to know about Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2022 match:

When will the Asia Cup 2022 match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan be played?

The SL vs AFG, Asia Cup 2022 match will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Saturday, August 27.

Where will the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2022 match be played?

The Asia Cup 2022 match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will be played at Dubai International Stadium, Dubai.

Where can the live telecast of the SL vs AFG, Asia Cup 2022 match be watched?

The Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2022 match will be live broadcasted on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the Live streaming of the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan match?

Disney+ Hotstar will stream the Asia Cup 2022 match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan live on the app and website.

