Asia Cup 2022: Sri Lanka Cricket announces 20-member squad, Dasun Shanaka named captain

Sri Lanka team will leave the country on the 24th of August 2022 to take part in the Asia Cup. The tournament, which will be held in UAE will commence on the 27th of August 2022. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Aug 20, 2022, 03:48 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Sri Lanka Cricket announced their squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2022 to be held in UAE starting from August 27. Sri Lanka named Dasun Shanaka captain of the side while announcing a 20-member squad for the mega event. " Sri Lanka Cricket Selection Committee at a meeting held on the 10th August 2022, selected the following squad to take part in the Men’s Asia Cup 2022. The Honorable Minister of Sports Roshan Ranasinghe gave his approval for the squad, which was submitted to the Ministry of Sports on the 12th August 2022," SLC's statement read. 

Sri Lanka's squad

Dasun Shanaka – Captain, Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis - Wicket Keeper/Batsman, Charith Asalanka – Vice Captain, Bhanuka Rajapaksa – Wicket Keeper/Batsman, Ashen Bandara, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwanidu Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Dinesh Chandimal – Wicket Keeper/Batsman, 

Binura Fernando and Kasun Rajitha were picked in the squad but will not travel with the team due to an injury sustained during the SLC Invitational T20 League 2022. Asitha Fernando and Pramod Madushan are likely to replace the duo. 

Asia Cup Live Streaming Details 

In India

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the tournament in India. Disney+ Hotstar will present the live streaming.

In Pakistan

PTV and Ten Sports are the official broadcasters of the tournament in Pakistan.

In Bangladesh

In Bangladesh, Gazi TV will telecast all the matches of the tournament.

In Afghanistan

Ariana TV will present the live streaming of the tournament in Afghanistan.

In Australia 

Fox Sports will present the live action of the tournament in Australia.

In New Zealand

Sky Sports will present the live action of the tournament in New Zealand.

In South Africa

In South Africa, the SuperSport network will present the live-action of the tournament.

In the USA

Willow TV will present the live action of the tournament in the USA.

In the UK

In the UK, Sky Sports will present the live streaming of the tournament.

In the Middle East

In Middle Eastern regions like UAE, OSN Sports Cricket will present the live telecast of the matches.

