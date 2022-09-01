Rohit Sharma-led Team India have become the second side after Afghanistan to book their berth in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup 2022. India thrashed Hong Kong by 40 runs to follow up their five-wicket win over arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday to enter the Super 4 with an unbeaten record.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh clash on Thursday (September 1) will decide the second-placed team from Group B while Pakistan will face Hong Kong on Friday (September 2) to vie for a place in the Super 4. The Super 4 stage will begin on Saturday (September 3) with a clash between Afghanistan and the winner of match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

If Pakistan manage to beat Hong Kong on Friday, they will face India once again in the Super 4 on Sunday (September 4).

Asia Cup Super 4 format

In the group stages, 6 teams have been divided into 2 groups — Group A and Group. Group A has: India, Pakistan and Hong Kong, while Group B has: Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Top two teams from each group — A1, A2, B1, B2 — will advance to the Super 4 and will play against each other in the round robin format. The top two teams will enter the final to be played on September 11 in Dubai.

Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 — Qualified teams

The group stage matches are on now in the Asia Cup 2022. Here are the remaining matches, winners and qualified teams from both Group A and Group B and points. India and Afghanistan have qualified for Super 4 from Group A and B respectively.

Sept 1: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh: Winner

Sept 2: Pakistan vs Hong Kong: Winner

India vs Pakistan on Sunday?

The first-round of India vs Pakistan encounter in Asia Cup 2022 was played out on August 28 at Dubai. India won that match by 5 wickets. Pakistan need to beat Hong Kong on September 2 to enter the Super 4. If they do that, then Pakistan will enter the Super 4 as A2 and can meet India (A1) on September 4 at Dubai.

Super 4 Schedule

B1 v B2: Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka/Bangladesh: 3 September, Sharjah

A1 v A2: India vs Pakistan/Hong Kong: 4 September, Dubai

A1 v B1: India vs Afghanistan: 6 September, Dubai

A2 v B2: Pakistan/Hong Kong vs Sri Lanka/Bangladesh: 7 September, Dubai

A1 v B2: India vs Sri Lanka/Bangladesh: 8 September, Dubai