Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Points Table: Where do TEAM INDIA finish after Afghanistan win, Virat Kohli and Bhuvneshwar Kumar on TOP, check DETAILS

Virat Kohli’s century means that he is now on top of the run-scorer’s list with 276 runs from 5 matches ahead of world No. 1 T20 batter and Pakistan opener Mohammad Rizwan, who has 212 runs. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: Sep 09, 2022, 09:34 AM IST

Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Points Table: Where do TEAM INDIA finish after Afghanistan win, Virat Kohli and Bhuvneshwar Kumar on TOP, check DETAILS

Team India finished their campaign in the Asia Cup 2022 with a 101-run win over Afghanistan in their final Super 4 match in Dubai on Thursday (September 8). Rohit Sharma’s side failed to defend their Asia Cup crown and finished third on the Points Table with 2 points from 3 matches.

The massive win over Afghanistan means that Team India have a NRR of +1.607 – the best among all 4 teams in the Super 4 stage including finalists Sri Lanka and Pakistan. Rohit Sharma’s side will now rue the fact that a win over either Sri Lanka and Pakistan would have been enough to ensure their path to the final.

There was some more good news for India as batter Virat Kohli and bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar are now leading the run-scorer and wickettaker’s tallies in the Asia Cup 2022. Kohli hammered his maiden T20I century – 122 off 61 balls – and his 71st international century after a gap of 1,020 days.

Kohli’s century means that he is now on top of the run-scorer’s list with 276 runs from 5 matches ahead of world No. 1 T20 batter and Pakistan opener Mohammad Rizwan, who has 212 runs. Afghanistan batter Ibrahim Zadran, who scored an unbeaten fifty against India on Thursday is the third-highest run-getter with 196 runs from 5 matches.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar finished off the Afghans by claiming his best T20I figures of 5 wickets for 4 runs in 4 overs. The Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer now has 11 wickets from 5 matches ahead of Pakistan all-rounders Mohammad Nawaz and Shadab Khan, who have 8 and 7 wickets respectively.

Bhuvneshwar has now taken the most wickets (84) for India in T20Is. He surpassed Yuzvendra Chahal’s tally of 83 scalps. He scripted the third-best T20I figures of 5/4 for India. Deepak Chahar’s 6/7 against Bangladesh in 2019 and Chahal’s spell of 6/25 against England in 2017 are in the top two positions.

