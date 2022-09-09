Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Points Table: Where do TEAM INDIA finish after Afghanistan win, Virat Kohli and Bhuvneshwar Kumar on TOP, check DETAILS

Team India finished their campaign in the Asia Cup 2022 with a 101-run win over Afghanistan in their final Super 4 match in Dubai on Thursday (September 8). Rohit Sharma’s side failed to defend their Asia Cup crown and finished third on the Points Table with 2 points from 3 matches.

The massive win over Afghanistan means that Team India have a NRR of +1.607 – the best among all 4 teams in the Super 4 stage including finalists Sri Lanka and Pakistan. Rohit Sharma’s side will now rue the fact that a win over either Sri Lanka and Pakistan would have been enough to ensure their path to the final.

Check Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Points Table after India vs Afghanistan game HERE…

There was some more good news for India as batter Virat Kohli and bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar are now leading the run-scorer and wickettaker’s tallies in the Asia Cup 2022. Kohli hammered his maiden T20I century – 122 off 61 balls – and his 71st international century after a gap of 1,020 days.

Kohli’s century means that he is now on top of the run-scorer’s list with 276 runs from 5 matches ahead of world No. 1 T20 batter and Pakistan opener Mohammad Rizwan, who has 212 runs. Afghanistan batter Ibrahim Zadran, who scored an unbeaten fifty against India on Thursday is the third-highest run-getter with 196 runs from 5 matches.

Check the TOP run-scorer and wickettaker’s list in Asia Cup 2022 HERE…

Bhuvneshwar Kumar finished off the Afghans by claiming his best T20I figures of 5 wickets for 4 runs in 4 overs. The Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer now has 11 wickets from 5 matches ahead of Pakistan all-rounders Mohammad Nawaz and Shadab Khan, who have 8 and 7 wickets respectively.

Bhuvneshwar has now taken the most wickets (84) for India in T20Is. He surpassed Yuzvendra Chahal’s tally of 83 scalps. He scripted the third-best T20I figures of 5/4 for India. Deepak Chahar’s 6/7 against Bangladesh in 2019 and Chahal’s spell of 6/25 against England in 2017 are in the top two positions.