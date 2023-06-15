Asia Cup 2023 Dates CONFIRMED: Pakistan, Sri Lanka To Host Showpiece Event As ACC Chief Jay Shah Accepts Hybrid Model

The dates of the Asia Cup 2023 have been confirmed by the Asian Cricket Council. The Asia body headed by BCCI secretary Jay Shah has given green signal to Pakistan and Sri Lanka co-hosting the tournament. The Asia Cup 2023 has adopted the hybrid model in which Pakistan will get to host some matches and Sri Lanka will host others. The matches of the Pakistani leg are likely to be played in Lahore.

The Asia Cup 2023 will be played from August 31 to September 17 and a total of six teams are going to take part in the tournament. They are India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Nepal. There will be 13 matches played in the tournament.

Asia Cup 2023 will have two groups, with two teams from each group qualifying for the Super Four stage. The top two teams from the Super Four stage will then face off in the final.

Pakistan were awarded the hosting rights of Asia Cup at a meeting in 2022. However, after Shah said that India will not travel to Pakistan due to security concerns and there will be change in the venue of the tournament, PCB also said that they won't travel to India for the ODI World Cup. BCCI was adamant in their stand to not tour Pakistan. Sri Lanka came forward to host the tournament. PCB then changed their demand and requested ACC members to let them host a few games in Pakistan. These deliberations and discussion ended on Thursday as Shah gave a green signal to hybrid model.

Under the hybrid model, Pakistan will get to host four matches while nine matches will be played in Sri Lanka. The India vs Pakistan clash is going to be hosted by Sri Lanka. India are supposed to meet Pakistan in the group stage as both the teams are likely to be included in the same group.