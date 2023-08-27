Fact Check: Did Ajit Agarkar Say 'Virat Kohli Will Handle Shaheen Afridi And Haris Rauf'?

In the age of social media, misinformation can spread like wildfire. Recently, a false statement attributed to Ajit Agarkar, the chief selector of the Indian cricket team, began circulating online. It claimed that Agarkar had confidently asserted that Virat Kohli would easily handle Pakistan's formidable pacers, Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf, in the highly anticipated India-Pakistan clash in the 2023 Asia Cup. However, the truth is far from this fabricated tale. Agarkar never made such a statement, and it was merely the creation of a random social media user on X (formerly Twitter), which inexplicably garnered over 30,000 likes.

The Viral Misinformation

The misinformation didn't stop there. Several Indian media outlets picked up on the concocted story, further disseminating the false narrative. Even more astonishingly, the story made its way into the Pakistani media, which led to them questioning Shadab Khan, the talented all-rounder from Pakistan, about Agarkar's supposed statement.

Shadab Khan Sets the Record Straight

In response to the query, Shadab Khan displayed remarkable maturity and diplomacy. He emphasized the unpredictability of cricket and the ever-changing dynamics of the game. His words shed light on the fact that, in cricket, predictions and statements before a match are often mere speculations, and the real outcome is determined by the events on the field.

Shadab Khan stated, "Dekhiye, ye depend karta hai on a day. Main ya koi aur, ya unki taraf se koi aisa bol de, to bolne se kuch nahi hota, kuch change nahi hota. Jab match hoga, match mein jo cheezein nazar ayengi, asal cheez wahi hoti hai." In translation, he emphasized that cricket outcomes depend on the day, and whether it's him or anyone else making such statements, they don't hold much weight. The true measure of a team's capabilities is revealed during the actual match.

Spicing Up the Rivalry

While Ajit Agarkar has chosen to remain silent amid this fabricated controversy, Shadab Khan's response has undoubtedly added an extra layer of excitement to the already intense India-Pakistan cricket rivalry. With the much-anticipated match scheduled for September 2, 2023, at the Pallekele Stadium as part of the 2023 Asia Cup, cricket enthusiasts around the world are eagerly awaiting this showdown.