Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan has voiced his strong opinions about Pakistan captain Babar Azam's captaincy during the recent India vs. Pakistan clash in the Asia Cup. The match, marred by persistent rain, ended in a washout, but Pathan believes that Pakistan's tactical decisions benefited from the weather interruptions. In this article, we delve into Irfan Pathan's critical assessment of Babar's captaincy.

21 overs 133 runs from spinners without a wicket was game changer. If India were bowling and Pakistan were 66/4 India would have kept fast bowling on as they had a liberty of 4 fast bowlers unlike Pakistan who were playing with 3. So I thought Team India would have been more_ September 3, 2023

Babar's Captaincy Under Scrutiny

Despite a thrilling contest being anticipated at the Pallekele International Stadium, heavy rain interrupted the India vs. Pakistan match repeatedly. After India posted 266 runs in 48.5 overs, the game never resumed, forcing a shared point for both teams. Irfan Pathan's criticism centered on Babar Azam's captaincy, particularly his handling of the bowling attack. Pathan argued that Babar's decision to persist with spin for 21 overs, despite variable bounce in the pitch, played into India's hands, suggesting that Rohit Sharma would have handled the situation differently.

Irfan's Brutal Assessment

Irfan Pathan took to social media to express his views on Babar's captaincy. He pointed out that the 21 overs delivered by Pakistan's spinners yielded 133 runs without a wicket—a game-changing factor. Pathan compared this decision to how India might have approached a similar situation. He emphasized that Team India, having four fast bowlers at their disposal, would have continued with pace in the attack. His tweet questioned whether Pakistan truly benefited from the rain interruptions.

Babar's Spin Strategy

During the match, Babar Azam introduced spinners into the attack after the second rain delay, with Shadab Khan leading the charge. While Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah had created early havoc with their fast bowling, Babar's decision to persist with spin until the 17th over raised eyebrows. Mohammad Nawaz was eventually brought in, but by then, Indian batsmen Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya had settled comfortably against the spinners.