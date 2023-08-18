Team India's squad for the Asia Cup 2023 edition is set to be picked on August 21 with captain Rohit Sharma expected to attend the meeting in New Delhi. Reports from New18 CricketNext suggests that KL Rahul is fit and available for selection with positive hopes of Shreyas Iyer expected to return in the team as well.

"KL Rahul is fit and available for selection. He has been regularly batting and wicketkeeping and looks good fitness-wise. With regards to Shreyas Iyer, signs are extremely positive," a source close to developments told CricketNext.

India have tried Sanju Samson and Suryakumar Yadav in the positions of Iyer and Rahul but both have failed to make an impression so far.



Updates on Indian team for Asia Cup 2023: [News18]



Selection on August 21st

Rohit Sharma to attend the meeting

KL Rahul is fit

Positive signs with Iyer but selection is not completely sure

Surya is the first choice if Iyer is not available

At least 14 names are very guaranteed to be on the squad list for the multi-nation event, with the decision likely to be made on an extra spinner or an extra batter. The 14 automatic selections are Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (WK), Shreyas Iyer (subject to fitness), Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, and Axar Patel.

As claimed by many, India's top and middle-order is not filled with World Champions like Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina and more if we leave out Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma out. The selectors have some really big calls to make before announcing the 15-member squad for the Asia Cup.

Likely Asia Cup squad of India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (WK), Shreyas Iyer (subject fitness), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan (WK), Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal/Washington Sundar/R Ashwin.