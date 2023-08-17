Pakistan's young batter, Abdullah Shafique showed no fear to the news of Jasprit Bumrah returning for the Asia Cup 2023 saying that his team already faces world-class bowlers like Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Naseem Shah in the nets. Bumrah has returned to the Men in Blue after a long time recovering from his injury. While some stars like KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant remain in rehab at the NCA, Bumrah has returned after 10 long months for the upcoming Ireland series for India.

Recently, Shafique was asked about facing Afridi and Haris in the nets and the reported added Bumrah's name saying that he is likely to return in the Asia Cup squad.

"You face Haris, Naseem, Shaheen in the nets all the time during practice sessions. Do you find it easy when you take on the opposition bowlers then? Particularly if you talk about India… since it looks like Jasprit Bumrah is also coming back for Asia Cup," a reporter asked the 23-year-old Pakistani player.



The youngster did not mention Bumrah's name but he praised his teammates saying that Pakistan have the best bowling attack in the world.

"Our bowling attack is pretty good, in fact, the best in the world. We face them (Shaheen, Haris, Naseem) in the nets… we face their challenging spells. And that gives us a lot of confidence and helps in our preparation. If we are playing good against them, we are obviously more confident against opponent bowlers," Abdullah Shafique replied.

The much-awaited encounter between India and Pakistan in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 has been rescheduled to a different day, along with this eight other matches of the tournament have also been changed. The International Cricket Council (ICC) released a statement to announce the revised schedule for the upcoming World Cup in India recently.