LIVE Updates | India VS Ireland, 1st T20 Cricket Match Live Score: Jasprit Bumrah Vs Paul Stirling
India Vs Ireland, 1st T20 LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Jasprit Bumrah’s Indian side will look to bounce back from their series loss against West Indies in the three-match T20I series against Ireland.
Team India will begin their three-match T20I series against hosts Ireland with the first game at the Village Stadium in Malahide, Dublin on Friday. India have won all the five T20I matches between the two sides till date and will look to keep up their winning record in this series as well.
India will be led by new captain Jasprit Bumrah, who will become India’s 11th skipper in the T20I format. Bumrah is making a comeback into international cricket after nearly 11 months – his last game coming back in September 2022. The Indian team features some of the top performers in the IPL 2023 season from Rinku Singh to Shivam Dube to Ruturaj Gaikwad, who is also the vice-captain of the side.
Ireland, on the other hand, will be led by veteran Paul Stirling. The side also features Gujarat Titans pacer Josh Tongue apart from proven performers like Andrew Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker and Curtis Campher.
IND vs IRE 1st T20: India eye winning start
Team India will look to notch up their sixth win in six matches against home side Ireland to kick off the three-match T20I series in Dublin on Friday. Can Jasprit Bumrah-led Indian T20 side return to winning ways?
