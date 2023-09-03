Asia Cup 2023: India Vs Nepal Match To Be CANCELLED Due To Rain In Pallekele? Check Weather Prediction

After the India vs Pakistan match in Asia Cup 2023 was abandoned, all eyes will be on the next that Men In Blue play in the tournament. India's next assignment will be against Nepal. India are World No 3 while Nepal are ranked 15th in the world as per latest ICC ODI team rankings. Rohit Sharma's India are clear favourites for the same reason. However, Team India will not be doing the mistake of taking the Nepal team lightly.

Nepal will be led by Rohit Paudel, who has been in good form lately. His opposition captain is also Rohit, probably the first time that this co-incident has happened that both captain's name is the same. It is to be noted that the India vs Nepal clash is also going to take place at the same stadium as India vs Pakistan one, which is the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy in Sri Lanka. That match will take place on September 4.

After the India-Pakistan clashed was washed out, it has become important for India to beat Nepal in order to qualify for the Super 4s. But will rain allow the match to happen? Let's check the weather update in Pallekele to see if the match can happen at all or not.

Rain plays spoilsport in the second innings __



Pakistan are through to the Super 4s after sharing points with India in today's match.#PAKvIND | #AsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/vvvXeXYCbz September 2, 2023

Pallekele Weather Update September 4

Pallekele weather has been not cricket-friendly for last one week or so. The India vs Pakistan clash is the only game hosted by Pallekele that has been washed out. Yet he saw first innings taking place in that match. But the India vs Nepal clash may not at all take place as there is a probability of 80 percent rain on September 4, the day of the match. As per Accuweather, it is highly likely that it will rain all day in Pallekele which may affect the start of the India vs Nepal clash. The toss could also be delayed and we might see intermittent rain stopping he match in between.

If even the India vs Nepal game gets marred by rain and there is no result, the two teams will take a point each. Pakistan have already qualified for the World Cup. If India-Nepal share a point, the Men In Blue will enter the Super 4s and Nepal will crash out. Nepal had lost the first match 238 runs to Pakistan. While India already have one point with them thanks to the rain in Pallekele.