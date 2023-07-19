Asia Cup 2023: India Vs Pakistan Match On THIS Date In Kandy, Super 4 Match Schedule Also Finalised

The much-awaited date for India vs Pakistan clash in the Asia Cup 2023 tournament will be officially announced later on Wednesday in Lahore by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Zaka Ashraf. However, according to reports, the complete schedule of the Asia Cup 2023 from next month has already been finalized.

Rohit Sharma’s Team India are set to take on Babar Azam-led Pakistan on September 2 in Kandy, according to a report on the ESPNCricinfo website. The Asia Cup 2023 will get underway on August 30 in Multan with a clash between hosts Pakistan and Nepal.

The original draft schedule presented by PCB to the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has undergone plenty of changes with the Asia Cup 2023 finally going ahead with a ‘hybrid model’ in which matches will be hosted in Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

“A total of 13 matches will be played in the tournament, all of which are scheduled to start at 1pm Pakistan Standard Time (1.30pm Sri Lanka Standard Time). Pakistan are grouped with India and Nepal in Group A while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are in Group B. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the Super Four stage with the top two teams in this phase advancing to the final. The Asia Cup 2023, which will be played in the 50-overs format this time, is essentially a preparation run for five of the six teams barring Nepal for the ODI World Cup 2023 which begins from October 5 in India,” the ESPNCricinfo report stated.

The original draft schedule had Pakistan hosting four matches in just one city. However, Multan was added as a second venue after a new PCB administration, under new chairman Zaka Ashraf, took charge. In the draft schedule, Multan is scheduled to host just the opening match with Lahore staging three matches and one Super 4 game.

Bangladesh are slotted to play Afghanistan on September 3 in Lahore followed by Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan at the Gaddafi stadium on September 5. The draft schedule mentions that regardless of where they finish in the first round, Pakistan will remain A1 and India A2 while Sri Lanka B1 and Bangladesh B2.

In case and Nepal and Afghanistan qualify for the Super Four stage, they will take the slot of the team knocked out (Pakistan or India in Group A and Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in Group B).

The only Super 4 match listed in the draft schedule to be played in Pakistan is on September 6 between A1 and B2. In case both Pakistan and India advance to the Super 4 stage, they would play again on September 10 in Kandy again.