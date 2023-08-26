trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2653990
ASIA CUP 2023

Asia Cup 2023: Former India Crikceter Offers Advice On Rohit Sharma's Struggle Against Shaheen Shah Afridi And Left Arm Bowlers

"India batters should look to score runs between mid-off and mid-on against left arm seam bowler," said Sanjay Bangar.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Aug 26, 2023, 08:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Asia Cup 2023: Former India Crikceter Offers Advice On Rohit Sharma's Struggle Against Shaheen Shah Afridi And Left Arm Bowlers Source: Twitter

In an exclusive conversation on Star Sports show “Follow The Blues”, former Indian cricketer Sanjay Bangar provided insights on Rohit Sharma facing left arm pace in the nets while preparing for the key battle against Shaheen Afridi on 2nd September, 2023.

Rohit was dismissed for a duck in the 2021 T20 World Cup which Pakistan won by 10 wickets against India in the UAE. Ring any bells? No?


The Asia Cup 2023 sets the stage for the 'Greatest Rivalry' that has long defined cricket history - India versus Pakistan - and excitement is at an all-time high. With cricket fans around the world counting down the days until the much anticipated clash on September 2nd at 3.00 pm (IST) on Star Sports.

Speaking exclusively on Star Sports show 'Follow The Blues', Sanjay Bangar elaborated on how Team India captain Rohit Sharma should face left-arm bowlers during training sessions, “One doesn’t get much chances to play from that angle because most of the teams have a right-hand attack and opening bowling pairs. However, the angle is very crucial keeping in mind where you want to play as a batsman because when a left-arm bowler bowls from close to the stumps and brings it inwards towards the right hand batsman."

"One should target the bowler, for that, the head position needs to be perfect and one needs to set himself and think of scoring runs between mid-off and mid -on / mid-wicket areas. The batsman will get a chance to get into a better position against that angle bowling and one needs to learn and know where runs can be scored against angle bowling and on what all aspects the batsman needs to focus more. So, during practice Rohit would have been focusing on these areas."

