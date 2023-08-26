Watch: Pakistan Captain Babar Azam Opens Up On IND vs PAK Rivalry Ahead Of Asia Cup Clash

The stage of the biggest cricket tournament in the Asian region is set to begin from August 31 with the blockbuster clash between India and Pakistan ready to take place on September 2 at the Pallekele International Stadium in Sri Lanka. Ahead of the blockbuster clash, Pakistan captain Babar Azam shared his thoughts on the arch-rivalry between the two sides.

"It has always been an intriguing rivalry, the whole world watches and enjoys it. Good quality cricket is played in India-Pakistan games, it is also very competitive," said Babar ahead of the clash. (List Of Indian Cricketers Who Did Not Give Yo-Yo Test Ahead Of Asia Cup 2023 - In Pics)

"Fans really miss India-Pakistan games that's why Players from both teams try to give their best and come out on top," Babar told Star Sports.

In the 2021 T20 World Cup, Babar Azam's side created history beating Virat Kohli's India in UAE by a 10-wickets. It was the first time Pakistan defeated India in a World Cup. Coming to the Asia Cup record, Men in Blue have won 9 out of 17 ODI played against Pakistan while the Men in Green have won 6 with two games being settled as no result.

Pakistan hold an impressive record if we talk about the ODIs overall against India with a margin of 73-55 out of the 132 matches played in the 50-over format.

Team India are currently experimenting things in a camp with all the players for the squad available at the venue whereas Pakistan are locking horns with Afghanistan in a 3-match ODI series which they lead by 2-0 at the moment with the third game already under action.

India’s Predicted XI vs PAK in Asia Cup 2023

Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.