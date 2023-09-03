Asia Cup 2023: Potential India Vs Pakistan Match To Move Out Of Colombo - Report

With heavy rain on Colombo over the last few days, the Asian Cricket Council is currently discussing the possibilities of shifting the venue for the Super 4 stages of the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 tournament. In the latest update, India vs Pakistan got washed out after the first innings in Kandy which has raised a lot of questions on Sri Lanka being the co-host for the major tournament.

The Super 4 stage of the present Asia Cup, which is being played in a hybrid format in Pakistan and Sri Lanka, will begin next week. Following India's refusal to cross the Line of Control, the tournament is also being played in Sri Lanka. As previously reported by Indianexpress, when the ACC chose Sri Lanka as the second destination, Sri Lanka Cricket considered holding the event in Dambulla, a dry region in the country's central region. (WATCH: With Virat Kohli In Dressing Room, Babar Azam Receives Gift From Die-Hard Sri Lankan Fan During India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Clash)

Colombo right now. India vs Pakistan match on 10th October here and thunderstorms are expected #AsiaCup2023 #AsiaCuppic.twitter.com/mp1CYiUr1F — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) September 3, 2023

There are two more games pending to be played in Pakistan in the upcoming days and ACC is likely to make a final decision on the venue in next two days. Pallekele is also a destination where risk of rain is there.

After Team India played a draw against Pakistan in a rain-curtailed match, India's next game against Nepal is also under threat of getting wash-out as weather predicted rain on Monday.

The group stage match between India and Pakistan was called off due to rain, with both teams sharing one point each on Saturday. India has one more match in the Kandy leg with Nepal on Monday.

The rain has not stopped in Pallekele since Yesterday and the weather forecast suggested that it will continue on Monday. According to Google Weather, there are 80 per cent chance of rainfall with thunderstorms in Pallekele, Kandy on the day of the India and Nepal match. India is currently placed second with one point in group A while Pakistan is leading the table with three points.