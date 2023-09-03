WATCH: With Virat Kohli In Dressing Room, Babar Azam Receives Gift From Die-Hard Sri Lankan Fan During India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Clash

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: Rain spoiled in what could have been the most exciting cricket match of this year but fans still had some moments to cherish and remember whether it was Pakistan's pace attack bundling out the top order of India or the star duo of Hardik Pandya and Ishan Kishan toying with the opposition bowling attack for over 120 balls. However, there was another incident in Sri Lanka's Pallekele International Cricket Stadium that will make you smile. It is when Babar Azam received a Memento from a die-hard Sri Lankan fan during the rain break in yesterday's clash.

Virat Kohli was also near the Pakistan captain when he received this gift from the fan as all were waiting and praying for the rain to stop so everyone could enjoy a game of cricket between India and Pakistan.

Watch the video here:



A Sri Lankan Die Hard Fan of Babar Azam gifted a Memento to his idol during the rain break in yesterday’s #PAKVIND game and king Babar accepted it with a smile. What a guy he babar is.. #AsiaCup23 pic.twitter.com/dejMjOkqrr — Nibraz Ramzan (@nibraz88cricket) September 3, 2023

Legendary India batter Sunil Gavaskar was left disappointed by the top-order collapse suffered by the side during their Asia Cup clash against Pakistan, stating that veteran batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli could have used their feet better against Shaheen Shah Afridi.

India were reduced to 66-4 in 15 overs, with Rohit and Kohli being castled by Shaheen, followed by Haris Rauf taking out Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill. India were taken to a competitive total of 266 in 48.5 overs, thanks to sensible knocks from Ishan Kishan (82) and Hardik Pandya (87).

The left-right handed batting duo stepped up in a pressure situation to stitch an important 138-run partnership, before persistent rain had the final say in the match.“Both the batters (Rohit and Virat) could’ve used their feet a bit better. Rohit Sharma had a big gap between his bat and pad.” (With IANS inputs)