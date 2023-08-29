Rohit Sharma Reveals His High-Risk Batting Approach: 'It Is Not Possible To Have 55 Average & 110 Strike-Rate'

Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma opened up about his evolving batting strategy and the underlying motive for his shift towards aggression. Over the past few years, Rohit has undergone a transformation from being a consistent centurion to a player who now values an attacking approach over achieving significant individual scores, he revealed in a recent candid interview with Sportstar.

Embracing Risk for Reward

"I wanted to take more risks, which is why my numbers are slightly different now," Rohit Sharma explained, shedding light on his altered approach. While his trademark batting style remains intact, he sought to experiment with a more daring approach, one he is genuinely content with.

"My career strike-rate is around 90 (89.97), but in the past couple of years, if you look at my scores and take the strike-rate into consideration, it has been around 105-110. So somewhere you had to compromise. It is not possible to have a 55 average and a 110 strike-rate," he affirmed, highlighting the challenges of maintaining both a high average and an exceptional strike rate in modern cricket.

A Deliberate Transition

Rohit Sharma emphasized that this transition wasn't an impulsive decision but rather the result of careful consideration and discussions with the team management. He expressed his eagerness to expand his repertoire of batting abilities. This strategic shift aligns with the strengths of the Indian team, as Rohit indicated by stating that he would play according to pitches that suit Indian bowlers in Test matches.

Captaincy and Responsibility

Addressing the concept of a captain's shelf life, Rohit Sharma dismissed the notion and emphasized the importance of being content with the responsibilities one is entrusted with. "You get a responsibility, you produce a result, and more important is if you are happy with the responsibility that you have been entrusted with," he asserted.

Rohit Sharma's journey from being a consistent centurion to an aggressive batsman showcases his adaptability and commitment to evolving with the ever-changing dynamics of the sport. While his average may have dipped slightly, his newfound attacking style has injected excitement into his game and elevated the Indian team's performance.

As Rohit continues to lead the Indian cricket team, fans can expect to witness a captain who not only values results but also relishes the challenges and responsibilities that come with leading one of the world's most iconic cricketing nations. With his high-risk approach, Rohit Sharma remains a pivotal figure in the world of cricket, always ready to take on the next challenge and continue his incredible journey at the crease.