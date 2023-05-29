Asia Cup 2023: Sri Lanka Cricket Expresses Interest In Hosting Event Amid Venue Uncertainty, Says Report

Amidst uncertainty surrounding the venue, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has expressed its interest in hosting the Asia Cup 2023. The SLC stated that it is fully prepared to organize the championship if the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) decides to allocate the tournament to the island nation. This announcement comes just days before the crucial ACC meeting, where the fate of the six-nation tournament will be determined.

A top official from the SLC stated on Monday, "The SLC is ready to host the Asia Cup at short notice. The final decision now lies with the ACC." According to a report by Cricbuzz, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) remains firm in its opposition to the hybrid model proposed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). The PCB's proposal involves hosting matches in Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Informal discussions between the heads of various cricket boards have led to a consensus that the tournament should have only one venue. "Colombo or nothing," exclaimed a source from the BCCI in response to the talks, citing logistical inconveniences as the primary reason for their opposition. The SLC official added, "We will support the BCCI." Currently, there are no takers for the PCB's hybrid model, and they find themselves increasingly isolated within the ACC. The report also mentioned that the SLC, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), and the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) are aligning themselves with the BCCI, with their respective heads currently in India for the IPL 2023 final.

Aside from the three Test-playing members of the ACC, namely SLC, BCB, and ACB, non-test members such as the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) and the Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) have also been present in Ahmedabad for informal discussions over the past few days. It remains to be seen what stance the PCB and its chairman, Najam Sethi, will adopt, as Sethi had previously stated that Pakistan would not participate in the Asia Cup if they were not allowed to host a few matches in their country.